Why Are the Seven Dwarfs in Snow White CGI Instead of Played by Actors?

Disney's live-action Snow White remake faces controversy due to the inclusion of CGI characters, the Seven Dwarfs. The decision to use CGI in the film has been questioned by fans of the original, activists, and Disney critics. Disney has revealed the Seven Dwarfs will be CGI, leaving potential viewers scratching their heads.

The first trailer for Disney's live-action Snow White has been released, revealing the characters Snow White, Evil Queen, and the computer-animated Seven Dwarfs. The film has sparked controversy, particularly regarding the handling of the Seven Dwarfs. The trailer has answered the long-standing question of how Disney would handle these characters in the modern era, highlighting the ongoing debate surrounding the film's approach.

Disney created Snow White's dwarf characters through CGI

Disney's upcoming Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs film, despite being advertised as a live-action remake, chose to create the dwarves through CGI instead of hiring actors. The first trailer features animated versions of Dopey, Grumpy, Doc, and the gang, stylized as photo-realistic. This decision has caused controversy due to the complex and sensitive subject matter.

In 2022, actor Peter Dinklage criticized Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White in a remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, arguing that it was hypocritical to portray a "backwards story" of seven dwarfs living in a cave together. Dinklage has used his celebrity platform to advocate for people with dwarfism, often criticizing Hollywood's portrayal of them as fantasy creatures.

He said, “Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. But you’re still telling the story of ‘ Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs .’ Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me. You’re progressive in one way but then you’re still making that fucking backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, What the f*ck are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box? I guess I’m not loud enough. I don’t know which studio that is but they were so proud of it. All love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But I’m just like, what are you doing?"

This started a massive conversation surrounding the handling of Snow White's Dwarf characters in the modern day, and while nothing has been confirmed, Disney undoubtedly considered this controversy while developing the film. This could have had a hand in Disney's decision to make Snow White's dwarves CGI characters rather than casting actors with dwarfism, although this choice didn't appease everyone.

Critics argue that Disney's decision to use CGI in the Seven Dwarfs could limit the opportunities for new dwarf actors. They believe a high-profile remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs would ensure these actors get the spotlight, and live-action actors could be a positive addition to the film, provided the material is updated and handled respectfully.

Snow White's trailer fueled the Dwarf character controversy

This divisive subject has been the topic of online debate for years now, and the release of the Snow White trailer only added fuel to the fire. While the dwarf characters are now CGI, the trailer shows that the film maintained their cartoonish and stereotypical depictions from the original 1937 movie. Now, critics are pointing out that the film not only doubled down on the points that Dinklage had previously criticized, but it also did so while not even elevating the voices of actors with dwarfism.

The Snow White story's recent changes have also sparked debates about the nature of fairy tales and their adaptations. Critics argue that these changes may deviate too far from the original material, while supporters argue that fairy tales have always evolved over time, reflecting the morals and values of the societies they represent. This dynamic nature suggests adaptations can reinterpret stories to resonate with contemporary audiences.

