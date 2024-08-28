'Really Grateful': Glen Powell Opens Up About Feeling A Shift In His Career Amid His Breakout Year

Glen Powell has been working in Hollywood for a long time. Ever since his short role in Spy Kids 3D: Game Over, Powell has been hustling constantly whether that’s by doing small roles or even writing parts for himself. With his recent successful run which began last year with Anyone But You and has continued through this year’s summer with films like Hit Man and Twisters, Powell is in the Hollywood spotlight.

In a recent interview with Sharp Magazine, Powell opened up about his journey so far and how he has now started feeling a shift in his career’s direction. He recalls being on the red carpet for his movie The Great Debaters, which starred Denzel Washington. Despite being a bushy haired teeneager who was overwhelmed to be in such limelight for the first time, Powell was able to charm Washington so much so that he introduced the young actor to an agent and even got him a red carpet interview.

That was in 2007, what followed was a long and arduous journey through the ups and downs of Hollywood which included some small roles in auteur driven films for Powell. The Twisters actor is proud of his short speaking role in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises in 2012 as well as a major supporting role in Richard Linklater’s Everybody Wants Some! in 2016.

The latter project led Powell to form a fruitful partnership with Linklater which led to them co-writing and collaborating on this year’s Hit Man. With all this praise and positive scrutiny, Powell remains grateful of all the success and momentum. After spending almost an year promoting back to back projects, he is more excited to get back to new projects which includes an A24 film titled Huntington with Margeret Qualley, the next Edgar Wright feature film The Running Man and a Hulu comedy series titled Chad Powers.

With all these projects lined up, Powell is excited to be back on set for a while and not have a headline to his name in the meantime. The Top Gun: Maverick actor also talks about his desire to build trust with the audience in his Sharp Magazine interview. He opens up about his desire to give the audience their money’s worth and entertain them with movies of great quality.

