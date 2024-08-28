'Gosling Is A Legend. I’m Just....' – Glen Powell Shuts Down Hollywood Producer's Comparison To Ryan Gosling

Glen Powell effectively shut down a comparison to Ryan Gosling by an unnamed Hollywood producer on X, who expressed that the Twisters star is the biggest up-and-coming movie star in Tinseltown. While complimenting Powell, the producer threw a backhanded shade at the Barbie star, saying that while Powell appeals to both male and female audiences, Gosling’s appeal is mostly limited to the female crowd.

“Gosling is a legend. I’m just Glen,” Powell commented on the aforementioned social media platform in response, referencing the former actor’s iconic I’m Just Ken slogan from Barbie. The response quickly garnered attention on social media, and it now has 100,000 likes and counting.

Compliments from the unnamed Hollywood producer in Powell’s favor came days after the actor’s wild transformation for his new project sent fans into a frenzy—with some even mistaking him for Tom Cruise.

Hulu released an unrecognizable official image of Powell in a straggly blonde wig and a big prosthetic nose after several celebrity news outlets shared sneak peeks of him. The Hollywood hunk downplayed his attractiveness as he sported a short-sleeved blue athletic T-shirt, armband, and yellow shorts in the snap. “Think fast, run fast. Glen Powell is #ChadPowers in Hulu’s new comedy series,” the caption read.

“When bad behavior nukes hotshot Russ Holliday’s career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers,” the official overview of the comedy outlines. Powell is also the co-creator of the project alongside Michael Waldron.

The half-hour show, which also stars Perry Mattfeld, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Quentin Plair, Steve Zahn, and Wynn Everett, is being directed by Tony Yacenda.

Powell, who also has Edgar Wright’s The Running Man in the pipeline, has emerged as a star presence in Hollywood at a time when the industry is struggling to launch new A-listers. George Clooney told GQ magazine that changes at major studios have alleviated Hollywood's power to create mega movie stars.

