Hollywood is full of watchful fans, who notice every move in the show business, especially casting. Just recently, some of the casting moves made have raised brows. Older actors are commonly seen in the company of an extremely young leading lady. This particular trend can be seen in Netflix’s upcoming movie, Lonely Planet. Some fans have analyzed the age differences between the actors themselves and have doubted whether those images represent their debut role in a love story or in something quite different.

One fan posted about this phenomenon on a social networking site. They noted that actors from the series Night Manager are often well paired with other younger leading ladies in the cast. The post jokingly went on to say that the audience might as well tell Reese Witherspoon, who was also in the TV series, to make it a continued practice. Many were of the opinion that the trend of romance despite barriers of age has started to become common in Hollywood. This is not new, the only problem is that they are getting bored of this trend.

The prevailing practice does not appear to be waning even in the wake of some reservations. Nicole Kidman, the Oscar winner and also a Big Little Lies star, will also star in a similar movie called Baby Girl. So withered that no maternal touch or edit could make it better. Reese Witherspoon has already participated in such roles before, like in Home Again. Her new movie Lonely Planet with Liam Hemsworth appears to be of the same trend.

Advertisement

Fans even joked about who will be the next ‘young’ male actor whom Reese would date in films. Some suggested Noah Centineo, while others imagined that Meryl Streep herself couldn’t help but join the fun.

This practice seems to be well entrenched within Hollywood’s structure, as they keep pairing older actors with younger leading actors. Split fans, of which undoubtedly Spoonabblers are, do draw the line and pay attention to obstruction. With Lonely Planet expected to premiere on October 11, Netflix is geared to amuse the fans. This romantic quest with Reese Witherspoon and Liam Hemsworth could be just the adventure film that will be ideal on cold fall evenings.

ALSO READ: Mae Whitman Welcomes Her First Baby, Names Him After THIS Parenthood Costar