Mae Whitman Welcomes Her First Baby, Names Him After THIS Parenthood Costar

Mae Whitman is officially a mother! The Duff alum recently announced the birth of her first baby, a boy, with a sweet Instagram photo showing the newborn's tiny feet resting on her finger during some outside time.

In the caption, Whitman revealed her son's name as a tribute to her best friend Miles Heizer. She named her son after Heizer, who portrayed her on-screen brother Drew in the series. The two have remained close since the show ended in 2015.





She wrote in her caption, “Not to be a Bieber about it but I too just gave birth to our son, Miles…He is the kindest, gentlest, smartest, funniest little beebee and he’s our best friend (pretty much exactly like his namesake Uncle Miles).” She also thanked the people who helped her during the process.

The caption further thanked the people who helped her with the process, stating, “Thank you to @kaiserbente and @carynfields and everyone at @moxiebirth and @huntingtonhospital for guiding our little family through all the unexpected twists and turns safely…We love you! We’re so happy!”

Back in May, the actress revealed that she was expecting her first baby through a carousel of photos from her time on the NBC show. Her character, Amber Holt, was also pregnant in the sixth and final season of the show.

Her post featured photos with her onscreen mother, Lauren Graham, and her onscreen brother, Miles Heizer, from the time her character was pregnant. She joked about how Mother’s Day looked a little different this year and how excited she was to meet her baby.

Advertisement

The 36-year-old actress began her career as a child actor and is best known for her work in films like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and The DUFF. She was last seen on Hulu’s musical rom-com series Up Here in 2023.

Heizer, best known for Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, last appeared in Noah Pritzker’s black comedy film, Ex-Husbands. As for Gilmore Girls alum, Lauren Graham, the actress was last seen in the musical comedy-drama Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

ALSO READ: All Box Office Records That Deadpool And Wolverine Broke In 2024