Throwback: When Jennifer Garner Revealed Reese Witherspoon Helped Her Through A 'Hard Time' Of Her Life

In the glitzy world of Hollywood, genuine friendships can be rare. But Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon’s bond is a shining example of true support and love. Here’s a look back at how Reese helped Jennifer through one of the toughest times in her life.

In 2023, Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon graced the Hello Sunshine’s Shine Away event in Los Angeles. During a panel discussion, Garner opened up about a tough period in her life and how Witherspoon was her rock through it all.

People reported the interaction where Garner reminisced, “I think back to being pregnant. This one [Witherspoon] was sitting next to me. I think back to going through a very public, very hard moment in my life. She was right there and the way I needed to get through it was dance cardio."

Though Garner didn’t specify what the hard moment was, she talked more about Witherspoon’s fun way to heal- through dance.

E! News reported that Jennifer Garner shared an interesting anecdote with audiences about using dance to heal from her trauma. The Elektra actress shared that she decoded to go through the hard time using dance cardio and recalled, "I dance cardio-ed so hard, we broke her foot—but she kept going.”

Witherspoon then chimed in saying, “Just keep dancing, ladies. Just keep dancing.” Even a broken foot couldn’t stop these two. Garner then added: “It was like, ‘Okay, we worked out at 7, on vacation,’ and then, ‘We’re going to work out again at 2.’ She’s like, ‘Okay, uh huh, I’m going to be there. I’m going to be there.’”

Advertisement

On the work front, Jennifer Garner recently returned to the Marvel universe as Elektra in the third installment of the Deadpool film franchise. She is also set to appear as KD Williams in the crime thriller series, Can't Go Home, which is about fugitive recovery agents entangled with Boston’s gangster underbelly. The series is set to release its first episode on December 29, 2024.

Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon is set to produce and star in an adaptation of Sarah Haywood’s novel, The Cactus. The story revolves around a 45-year-old woman whose unexpected pregnancy forces her to rethink her structured life.

Fans of Elle Woods can now rejoice since Witherspoon is returning for the third installment of the Legally Blonde franchise. The film is currently in development, and it promises to bring back the charm and wit of the original.

Fans online love these two stars’ friendship since real and honest sisterhood is rare to find in Hollywood. However, Jennifer and Reese are proof that yes, friendship can blossom even in a cutthroat competitive atmosphere.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jennifer Garner Says THIS About Reprising Her 'Impossible Dream' Role of Elektra in Deadpool & Wolverine