Who Stars In Netflix's Lonely Planet? Cast And Plot Explored

Once again, Netflix brings a beautiful love story set in the city of Morrocco. Lonely Planet was initially announced in April 2022, and finally, after two years of waiting, it's coming in October 2024. The movie talks about an author who arrives in the city of Morrocco for an event. Unable to write for years and having writer's block, she meets a good-looking man. What should have been an acquaintance meeting, turns out to be a life-altering love story.

Who are the cast in the movie? Let's get into the details of the stars who are cast in the movie.

First up, we have Susannah Grant, who is a writer and is directing the movie. Her script from the movie Erin Brockovich was recently nominated for Oscars. We will see Liam Hemsworth playing the lead in the movie and romancing alongside Laura Dern.

Diana Silvers and Younès Boucif are also cast in the movie. There are some supporting actors in the movie, like Bellina Logan from Sons of Anarchy, Gustav Dyekjær from Riders of Justice, Ben Youcef, and many others.

The movie was shot in the beautiful city of Morocco and has an enchanting effect on viewers; as the pictures from the movie are going viral. Some of the behind-the-scenes shows a striking chemistry between Laura and Liam. Both even shared a kiss in the movie, getting fans more curious about the movie. Nothing much about the plot has been revealed yet.

Advertisement

According to the local report from Morocco, it has been revealed that Netflix invested 190 million dirhams in the project, which is equivalent to 50 million dollars.

The movie is slated to release on October 11, 2024. The backdrop of the beautiful city of Morocco is making fans curious about the movie. Seeing the two actors together in the movie does bring a fresh wave of ideas to the romance genre.

Talking about the actors, Laura Dern was most recently seen in Jurassic World Dominion and produced a mini-series, Tiny Beautiful Things. Talking about Liam Hemsworth, he will be seen in Netflix's fantasy drama The Witcher. He is replaced by Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. Fans are fascinated to see the actor playing the White-Haired Witcher in season 4 of the Netflix fantasy.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Kim Kardashian Visited California Prison With Sister Khloe