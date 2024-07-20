‘Regina Hall Would Be My Answer': Anna Faris Reveals Conditions To Reprise Scary Movie Role

Anna Faris has changed her mind since her absence from 2013’s Scary Movie 5. The franchise veteran did not appear for the fifth installment but has reconsidered her plans to reprise her Scary Movie role ten years later amid a potential reboot.

Faris, who stars in the new film My Spy, The Eternal City, stated two conditions that would convince her to sign another Scary Movie sequel and reprise as the unserious Cindy Campbell, one being Regina Hall returning as her co-star.

Anna Faris is ready to reprise Scary Movie role

Anna Faris, 47, affirmed that she would like to reprise her role as Cindy Campbell if another Scary Movie gets made in the future. It may be only possible, however, when two of her demands are met, the actress says.

When asked about the conditions, Faris quipped, "Well, money!" before adding that she would reprise given that her former co-star Regina Hall also returns to play her best friend, Brenda.

"We would make each other giggle all day long. Regina Hall would be my answer. And money. But mostly all Regina!" The House Bunny star told People on July 19, Friday. She expressed her love for the 53-year-old star, who has reprised in all four Scary Movie installments until 2006, and admitted, "I would love to work with Regina again.”

The news comes soon after Paramount announced back in April that a new sequel for the spoof comedy is in development. It was revealed at the 2024 CinemaCon that the forthcoming Scary Movie installment will be produced by Neal H. Moritz, and filming is scheduled for late 2024.

Faris, who also hosts the advice podcast Unqualified, earned her breakout role as Cindy Campbell in the first Scary Movie in 2000. Last starring in 2006’s Scary Movie 4, the actress decided to pass on Scary Movie 5, which premiered a decade ago in 2013.

Why did Anna Faris skip Scary Movie 5?

Scary Movie 5 had to replace Anna Faris and Regina Hall with Simon Rex and Ashley Tisdale because the veteran duo chose not to reprise their iconic roles. While we don't know the reason why, Faris later hinted that she felt too old for the role.

Since the fifth installment was set to be a revamp of the Scary Movie franchise, Faris shared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2019 that she was probably not the best fit for a franchise makeover. The star admitted that she hadn’t even seen the fifth sequel completely.

Another four years later, the Mom star took a new stance on a possible Scary Movie reprisal, confessing that she would love to know where Cindy and Brenda might be now, even though she didn’t have high hopes for them.

Surprisingly, Faris, who has starred in popular comedy flicks like The Dictator, The House Bunny, and the Scary Movie franchise altogether, did not feel comedy was her “strong suit.” From her big break to major Hollywood recognition, comedy has been synonymous with Faris’ name.

But the star revealed in a 2023 episode of The Wrap’s Unwrapped podcast that she once had a hard time accepting her association with the genre. Nevertheless, Anna Faris felt grateful for her career soon after she realized the freedom that came with comedy.

