Anna Faris Envisions Her 'The House Bunny' Character As CIA Interrogator In Potential Sequel

Anna Faris said that she wants to reprise her 'House Bunny’ role, however, with a twist. In a recent interview, she spoke about the impact her cult classic movie character had on her. Starring Faris, Emma Stone, Kat Dennings, Hugh Hefner, and more, the film was released in 2008 and instantly became a comedy gem. Though there's no official information on a sequel being in the works, Faris seemed to be open to the idea.

Anna Faris reveals new idea for a House Bunny sequel

Anna Faris wants her beloved character in The House Bunny movie to be a CIA interrogator in case there's a follow-up on her 2008 cult classic. However, no plans have been developed for it as of now. During an interview with People for her latest film, My Spy: The Eternal City, Faris outlined ideas about how she would respond to the role that changed her life.

Initially thinking about returning to the character, she considered making Shelley a bad country singer before deciding on something less predictable. Today, however, she sees Shelley as a CIA interrogator who uses her disarming and open personality to survive and excel in her new role.

The notion of Shelley passing off her job as a CIA interrogator casually in conversation fascinates Faris. She said to the outlet in her character's voice, "Oh, what do I do for work? I'm a CIA interrogator.'" She added, "Let's write a script. I would love that."

The narrative of The House Bunny is about Shelley, a Playboy Bunny who is kicked out of the mansion at age 27 and ends up on campus. She finally joins Zeta Alpha Zeta after being rejected by many sororities, where she teaches them how to attract boys using the knowledge learned from being a bunny girl.

Anna Faris considers The House Bunny's Shelley to be a life-changing role

Gushing about her character in The House Bunny, Faris told the outlet that her character's lack of judgment, especially as someone who led with her heart, has had a lasting impact on her personality in real life as well. She realized that by playing such nice, compassionate, and non-competitive characters, it was easier for her to make friends.

Describing to People magazine, the Scary Movie star told how sometimes playing someone like Shelley affected things outside work so much. She said, "That’s simplistic, but I loved playing a character who was not competitive with other people, and who was really wonderful. That made me want to lead my life with compliments. It felt like kind of a way to combat jealous feelings."

Her latest movie My Spy: The Eternal City is distributed by Amazon MGM Studios. It stars Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, and Kristen Schaal alongside Anna Faris. She praised Bautista's acting skills and described her co-star as "this gentle giant with this quiet charisma."

The official description of My Spy: The Eternal City reads: "JJ, a veteran CIA agent, reunites with his protégé Sophie, in order to prevent a catastrophic nuclear scheme aimed at the Vatican, which disrupts a high school choir trip to Italy." Helmed by Peter Segal, the movie was released on July 18th 2024.

