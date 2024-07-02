‘Respectfully, F--- You’: Jojo Siwa Stops NYC Pride Show To Address Haters After Getting Booed

Jojo Siwa, 21 is one of those celebrities who has been in front of the camera since a very young age. Looking back at her career, it is important to see her interesting career transition which she made in a very unhinged manner.

The singer and actress’ image in the media has become very bold, especially after being open about her sexuality. She pulled off a bold move by calling out her haters during her New York City concert. Read ahead to know more.

Jojo Siwa claps back at her haters

As reported by People, on June 29, during her Trixie Mattle’s Pride Disco concert, held in New York City, Jojo Siwa took a moment to address the haters booing her.

While being on stage, she said, “Who the living f**k just booed me? Where the f**k did that come from? Which one of you? Which one of you?"

She proceeded to grab a handmade sign from her fans and showed it to the crowd. The singer then said, “Respectfully, f**k you!"

A crown member launched a flower bouquet on stage. It appeared that the singer found the gesture wholesome. She called it “sweet” and gave the flowers a kiss. The singer proceeded to pull out a flower and kept it between her teeth. She then took that flower and placed it in her shorts.

After that, Jojo opened her arms and said, “F**k the booers, somebody just chucked a bra at me!" The clip of the same has been circulating on social media.

According to the publication, on June 22, the Dance Moms alum set a new record for the largest crowd in attendance during her Chicago Pride Fest show. She also posted about it on her Instagram handle.

Jojo Siwa is set to release her debut EP

On June 29, the 21-year-old performer took to her Instagram to announce her debut EP titled Guilty Pleasure. She announced that it would be available on July 12.

Her caption added, “Guilty Pleasure•Balance Baby•Yesterdays Tomorrows Today•Choose UR fighter•KARMA•” Check out her post below:

It appears that her EP will deeply explore her new persona, just as her viral song, KAMRA delved into. Many of her fans were elated to know about her new project.

Recently, Jojo got a new tattoo on her arm. The tattoo was inked by an artist named Ben from Los Angeles. It consists of a winged teddy bear. Many people are speculating that it is connected to her upcoming album. Check out her tattoo below:

