JoJo Siwa Shares How She Deals With Online Hate As She Parades For Pride Month

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol usage.

JoJo Siwa is not holding back! The dancing sensation recently performed at the Los Angeles Pride in the Park and also opened up about the hate she’s been receiving online. Siwa, who debuted her music career with the single Karma in April, addressed the crowd speaking of a troll who made an insulting remark about her.

The Nickelodeon star then publicly bashed the netizen who’d hurled the comment at her while the huge crowd hooted at her response.

JoJo Siwa rants about a troll during LA Pride

JoJo Siwa, 21, put up quite a performance at the LA Pride in the Park, taking place at the Los Angeles State Historic Park on Saturday, June 8. She was spotted wearing a rainbow-themed costume and makeup while she grooved around the stage with the crowd cheering her on. However, she dedicated a minute of her time on stage to talk about dealing with online hate for simply being herself.

“You guys aren’t the d**ks online. Not going to lie, I have to deal with a lot of them online,” she said.

Recalling a “new comment,” Siwa ranted about a netizen who seemed to be a “definitely straight” guy who reportedly made an offensive remark about her appearance. "It wasn’t about a dance that I do. It wasn’t about my hairline, it wasn’t that I’m a 5-foot-9 giant toddler. It said, ‘This man needs to be stopped’,” the Dance Moms star told the crowd as seen in a clip shared by Variety editor, Marc Malkin.

Advertisement

Siwa then bashed the troller by comparing her sexual appeal to that of his and jeered she’d probably slept with more women than him. Her response to the troll has sparked debate online besides the head-turning performance at the Pride Month celebration.

The 21-year-old ended her performance by chugging from a bottle of vodka and spoke of her love for a live audience, per Variety. It was not confirmed if the bottle contained alcohol or was replaced with water.

Other headline performances were by Ricky Martin, Lykke Li, RaiNao, and Muna.

JoJo Siwa went viral with Karma

JoJo Siwa has been a child sensation ever since she stepped on the Dance Moms stage with her mother Jessalynn Siwa at 9. The endeavor altered the trajectory of her career as she eventually signed with Nickelodeon and multiple TV projects.

However, the TV star has recently caught the media’s attention via her new single, Karma. Even though facing much criticism for it, her debut single peaked at No.22 on the Bubbling Under 100 chart. The music video was visibly an effort to rebrand Siwa into a Miley Cyrus-esque personality. She also revealed that the We Can’t Stop singer is her “number one idol.”

Advertisement

Earlier, she defended herself against rumors about writing her own songs and “stealing” Karma from Brit Smith. Siwa confirmed that she does not write songs but instead pays writers to get them done and that she doesn't even know who is Brith Smith.

Whereas, Smith later clarified that she had written the song with Miley Cyrus in mind but still wasn't offended by the youngster's comment. Although, it is worth noting that Karma’s sounds and video certainly do pose similarities to that of Miley Cyrus’s style.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: 'It's Not Easy': JoJo Siwa Talks About Facing ‘Tough’ Criticism During iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 Appearance