JoJo Siwa Shocks Fans With Her New Sultry Pictures: 'I'm An Attention Whore'

JoJo Siwa lives life on her own terms! She's bold, confident, and doesn't care if you don't like her—she's not trying to be liked; she's here to entertain. The Dance Moms alum opened up in a new cover story for Ladygunn about the attention she's recently gathered.

"I'm an attention whore," she said. "My favorite thing to do on this earth is to entertain and to make people smile and laugh, whether or not they are laughing with me or laughing at me. Obviously, no one likes being hated, but I enjoy being entertaining, and that is how people are entertained."

The singer set the internet ablaze as the 21-year-old looked unrecognizable for the cover story, she she wore a bejeweled corset shaped like a man's chest. She also sported a bejeweled codpiece.

Siwa's fans had a mixed reaction to the pictures. According to Toofab, some fans of JoJo Siwa were shocked by the images, expressing their confusion on social media.

One user wrote on Instagram, “No hate, I’m honestly just confused,” while another asked, “Why is it that I open Instagram and get a full face full of a golden cup?”

Another Instagram user added, “It's not a good day to have eyes.” However, not everyone was critical; others loved the look, with one positive commenter stating, “This is editorial af, and if it was anyone else y’all would eat it up.” Another fan encouraged her, saying, “Break the internet, JoJo!!!”

This photoshoot dropped after she seemed to be high on success after the release of her new track titled Karma where she leaned into her new "bad girl" rebrand and drove out from her old bows and Dance Moms persona.

Back when she appeared on the show Dance Moms, JoJo Siwa faced backlash largely due to her vibrant personality and unique style, which distinguished her from the other contestants.

Many viewers saw her as overly confident, and her interactions with both the judges and fellow dancers often turned contentious. She was also quite young when she joined the show and did not know how to handle things.

However, today, as we look back at her journey the youngster has come a long way in her field. Her acting career also took off thanks to her collaboration with Nickelodeon; she subsequently started landing roles in several shows and movies.

Kudos to the lady and her true spirit! She's truly a fighter.

