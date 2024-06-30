JoJo Siwa Announces Debut EP And New Single Guilty Pleasure; Details Inside

JoJo Siwa's fans can rejoice in excitement as her new album finally has a release date! Siwa finally dropped a release date for her much-awaited album and her next single Guilty Pleasure. The young star took to social media on Saturday (June 29, 2024) to announce when the song and its accompanying music video will be coming out. She also announced her upcoming debut EP.

“GUILTY PLEASURE my DEBUT EP available EVERYWHERE July 12th!!!” JoJo continued, adding, “Guilty Pleasure, Balance Baby, Yesterdays Tomorrows Today, Choose UR Fighter, KARMA. The countdown is ON.”

More details on the album Guilty Pleasure

JoJo Siwa’s first EP, following her rebrand, once again dives into the darker side of JoJo, aligning with her previous single, Karma. Guilty Pleasure appears to draw inspiration from the controversies in her personal life, particularly from her time on Dance Moms, and portrays a dark, secretive, and entertaining side of the artist.

JoJo directly commented on this as a key factor in constructing the track, stating in her post, "I realize that anything I do is gonna piss people off, which is why I wanna do it."

Accompanying the announcement of the EP’s release on Instagram, dated June 30, 2024, the musician included six emoticons. The song's edgy nature suggests various interpretations, such as the black heart contrasting with Christian iconography, and hints that the video is set to feature a construction site, etc.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Siwa has been teasing the new song for the past week on her Instagram and fans are finally happy to witness the release dates for it.

JoJo Siwa gets a new tattoo in honor of the upcoming album

Jojo Siwa was recently also snapped with a fresh tattoo on her arm featuring a winged teddy bear. Perhaps the tattoo is connected with her latest album.

An artist named Ben from Los Angeles, California, who did JoJo’s tattoo, took to his Instagram to post about it. He wrote, "Her new album cover brought to life in ink. Thank you, JOJO, for coming into Costello Studio. Can't wait to hear your new album"!

Moreover, reports suggest that the teddy bear tattoo reflects her youthful past while contrasting with her current self, which is the whole message behind her upcoming release.

ALSO READ: JoJo Siwa Flaunts Her New Winged Teddy Bear Tattoo In Honor Of Her Recent Album