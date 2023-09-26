Revisiting the moment Ryan Reynolds had an iconic reaction to Blake Lively’s transformation at Met Gala 2022

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively never fail to amaze us. Whether it's through their dynamic acting skills or fashion style. The duo just always manages to get it right, no matter what. They never fail to make everyone’s heart melt with their impeccable compatibility and compassion for each other. Similarly, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively had one of the most iconic red carpet moments at the Met Gala 2022. Blake Lively set the carpet ablaze with her stunning transformation, and Reynolds couldn’t help but have an iconic reaction to it.

Revisiting Ryan Reynolds reaction to Blake Lively’s transformation at the Met Gala 2022

Ryan Reynolds enraged fans with his charming reaction to his wife Blake Lively's Met Gala dress reveal. Lively typically delivered the prettiest outfits to the Met, so we weren't surprised when she did it again last year.

The Gossip Girl star, who was also the co-chair of last year's event with her husband Ryan Reynolds, dazzled on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a stunning custom Versace gown for the night's theme: 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' and the 'Gilded Glamour' dress code. The stunning copper strapless gown was accessorized with matching gloves, emerald earrings, and a tiny tiara.

Nothing, however, could have prepared us for the surprise she had in store for us. Crew workers emerged out of nowhere to remove the dress's huge bow, transforming it from pink to blue in the blink of an eye. Everyone was taken aback by the renowned color-changing gown, but her husband Reynolds reaction was simply too beautiful to describe.

As per the video shared by a fan on Twitter (now X), Reynolds was observed watching from a distance when the glam squad raced in to remove the bow, and his jaw dropped as the fabric from the sash revealed the night's second look. Later, he was seen beaming brightly and clapping as members of the audience applauded the excellent performance.

Fans reaction to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s look at the Met Gala in 2022

While it was no surprise that everyone on the internet was stunned by Blake Lively’s transformation and had some amazing reactions, One fan wrote on X, “Blake Lively’s dress is inspired by the oxidation process of the statue of Liberty."

While another wrote on Twitter, “Blake Lively single-handedly carried the whole Met Gala this year.” Another user compared Lively and Reynolds' looks to a Prince movie and said, “Blake Lively action."

Meanwhile, the couple has been married since 2012 and has four kids together: James, Inez, Betty, and another child whom they welcomed this year, but whose name and gender have not been revealed.

