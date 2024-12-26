Rihanna Gets Support From Boyfriend ASAP Rocky For Her New Ad Campaign; Deets

Rihanna has already embraced her new body with curves, in new ad campaigns and photoshoots. Meanwhile, even her boyfriend, ASAP Rocky is supporting the singer and actress’s new achievements.

A source close to the couple stated to Life & Style that the Ocean’s 8 actress is “thriving” at present and has never felt “sexier” before.

The insider also mentioned that the If It’s Lovin’ That You Want singer had always wished for curves adding that her “two pregnancies” have given the look that she always dreamt of.

Being the icon of her ad campaigns, the insider also mentioned that Rihanna knows that her photoshoots could go a little bit “erotic,” however, she doesn't care as she has got full support from her partner.

“The great thing is that Rocky doesn’t get all jealous and controlling about it,” the source mentioned. Further adding, the insider also stated that ASAP Rocky thinks that his partner should “celebrate her body.”

The source also mentioned that the rapper always tells Rihanna how she is the “hottest woman alive,” while also treating her like a goddess, all of which simply adds to her confidence.

“Back when she was a B-cup she used to always joke about loving b**bs,” the source mentioned. Further talking, the insider went on to mention that now the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets actress has got a “serious cleavage,” she is simply flaunting it, having a big thrill.

The Unfaithful songstress gave birth to kids that she shares with the I Smoked Away My Brain rapper. The first one, RZA Athelston Mayers was born on May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the second kid that she welcomes with Rakim Athelaston Mayers is also a son, Riot who was born in August 2023.

The already talented lady who is a singer and an actress also became a businesswoman with her brands such as Fenty Beauty, Savage x Fenty, and Fenty Skin.

