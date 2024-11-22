What Will Be Rihanna’s Next Business After Conquering Cosmetics And Other Ventures? Learn Here

While we praise Rihanna for her music that has made us groove over the years, it is essential to know that the songstress is also a businesswoman and a billionaire. Having an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion, the artist is one of the richest female musicians all around the globe. She comes second to Taylor Swift.

However, that is not where the progress of the talented singer, who is also a fabulous actress, stops. She has even taken control of the business world. The Grammy winner has impressed everyone with her business projects, which include the cosmetic niche and even a lingerie brand.

However, Rihanna now has another big plan in mind. After conquering the aforementioned businesses, the We Found Love singer is now aiming for a brand that designs for kids. And why not? Now that she is a mom, she exactly knows what the needs of other parents are.

Per an insider who spoke to Life & Style magazine, “Rihanna has set her sights on designing for kids.” The source stated that she is confident about what to deliver to other parents around the world.

For those who do not know, the Diamonds songstress’ cosmetic brand is called Fenty Beauty, while the lingerie one is Savage x Fenty.

Advertisement

Talking about her progress over the years, the Where Have You Been singer has won nine Grammy Awards and has sold more than 60 million albums around the globe.

Meanwhile, it was in 2021 that Forbes officially declared the Don’t Stop the Music songstress as a billionaire.

Coming to her journey of becoming a mom, Rihanna shares her two kids, RZA and Riot, with her longtime partner, A$AP Rocky. The couple welcomed RZA Athelston Mayers on May 13, 2022. A few years later, Rihanna and the Am I Dreaming rapper welcomed their younger son, Riot Rose Mayers.

Riot was born on August 1, 2023, at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

ALSO READ: Why Is Rihanna Facing Backlash Over Her Election Post? Illegal Voting Comment Explained