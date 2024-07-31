Riley Keough Announces Book Tour For Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Memoir 'From Here to the Great Unknown'

Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, has recently announced a fall book tour to promote the latest book by her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, after she passed away. The memoir is titled From Here to the Great Unknown. The memoir, which Keough helped finish after her mother’s death, will hit the shelves on October 8, 2024.

The 35-year-old Emmy-nominated actress made the tour announcement on Tuesday, July 30th, regarding the memoir published by Random House. It was after the death of Lisa Marie in early 2023 that she took over.

According to a social media post by Random House, these tours will give readers insights into the life of Lisa Marie Presley. In each city, Keough will be joined by special guests to talk about fame, family ties, love, and loss, as well as the maternal bond detailed in the book. The post read, "Sometimes the most famous among us are the least known. Join @RileyKeough for a one-of-a-kind conversation as she pays tribute to her mother Lisa Marie Presley’s incredible memory with the release of their memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown."

Starting on Wednesday, October 9th, in New York City, the tour has stops in St. Louis, Nashville, London, the Graceland estate in Memphis, and finishes in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 20th. The illustration of an infant Lisa Marie with her father, Elvis Presley, appears in the book. This book is co-written by both Lisa Marie and Riley, featuring their reminiscences of growing up and living together at Graceland and their subsequent healing process.

Riley Keough and her late mother Lisa Marie Presley's book dives into their bond & more

Lisa Marie Presley asked her daughter, Riley, before she died on January 12, 2023, at the age of 54, to complete writing her memoirs. The chapters chronicle various stages of her life, including losing her father, Elvis Presley, in 1977; moving to Los Angeles with Priscilla Presley; and battles with addiction and grief, among others.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star spoke to Variety, stating, "[Lisa Marie Presley] had been working on it for, I want to say, three or four years, and it’s just something I felt that I needed to do for her and help her complete that project. It’s extremely emotional and also very therapeutic. It makes me feel very close to her. So it’s kind of, again, bittersweet and difficult, but also really special."

Based on recordings left behind by her mother before dying, Riley completed the memoir with stories about her childhood spent in Graceland, as well as musician Lisa's relationships and marriages, including with Danny Keough and Michael Jackson. Riley described this experience as both healing and emotional while admitting that it was not an easy decision for her to make. She did it anyway because that’s what she felt like doing for her mother despite its challenging aspects.

