Rings Of Power Season 2 Episode 1: Release Date, What To Expect, Streaming Details & More

The much-awaited second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is right outside the door knocking. Based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel series, the new installment of the fantasy series with an exciting plot line is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this week.

After releasing the first trailer of the new season at the Comic-Con on July 26 and the final on August 14, the streaming giant dropped a teaser video of exciting behind-the-scenes footage on Monday (August 26). The show, loosely based on parts of Tolkien’s posthumous The Silmarillion, has five seasons planned. From release date to what to expect and cast members, here’s everything you need to know about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 4.

Set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, the show is set in the brief and tranquil Second Age of Middle Earth. It is an attempt to adapt Tolkein's history of the legendary era for television for the first time. In Season 2, the antagonist Sauron, played by Charlie Vickers, will be "out and about doing his thing."

Talking about the show with Deadline in Episode 8 of the ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ After Show ‘Inside the Ring,’ Vickers said, “We filmed the first two episodes then went on hiatus, and then with maybe two months to go off the hiatus before starting episode 3, the showrunners said ‘We want to have a meeting with you.’” He further shared, “They took me into the set that Galadriel discovers in the first episode with the orcs through the walls and Sauron’s sigil on the forge. They took me in there and said ‘This is your world. You’re playing Sauron.'”

The show is set to be released in two parts with three episodes releasing this week on August 29, the next three in September, and the finale in October on Amazon Prime Video. Here’s the detailed schedule of the episode releases.

The Rings of Power season 2 episode 1 – Thursday, August 29

The Rings of Power season 2 episode 2 – Thursday, August 29

The Rings of Power season 2 episode 3 – Thursday, August 29

The Rings of Power season 2 episode 4 – Thursday, September 5

The Rings of Power season 2 episode 5 – Thursday, September 12

The Rings of Power season 2 episode 6 – Thursday, September 19

The Rings of Power season 2 episode 7 – Thursday, September 26

The Rings of Power season 2 episode 8 – Thursday, October 3

Besides Vickers, the upcoming season will see the return of Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-Galad, Ema Horvath as Eärien, Markella Kavenagh as Nori Brandyfoot, Peter Mullan as King Durin III, Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa, and Maxim Baldry as Isildur. Some of the new faces include Ciarán Hinds in the role of a new Dark Wizard character and Sam Hazeldine in the role of Orc leader Adar, among several others.

