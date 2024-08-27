Rings of Power Season 2 Star Morfydd Clark Reveals Deep Connection Between Galadriel and Dark Lord

The Rings of Power’s Galadriel actress, Morfydd Clark, has bought into a theory about her character’s links with Sauron. This idea comes from the actor who plays Sauron, Charlie Vickers. He thinks that there is a link between Galadriel and Sauron in the spiritual sense. Magic and power are attributes both characters share. Through season 2, Clark feels this connection could be very perilous to her character.

Vickers advanced his idea at the San Diego Comic-Con. It is not just being in the same place that makes Galadriel and Sauron connected; it is something more mental for them all along, according to him. He believes that their relationship transcends physical space alone. Clark concurred, saying they both inhabited a lonely magical world of their own, respectively. A cosmic union between them she finds intriguing.

In season 1, Halbrand deceived Galadriel by revealing himself as Sauron. This betrayal deeply pained her and according to Clark, it cemented a connection between them too as a result of it happening while he was acting as Halbrand for most of the season when he wasn’t supposed to do any wrong since she hardly ever errs herself, let alone now by even appearing here or anywhere else this way. On top of everything, one mistake like this might well come back to haunt her in season 2.

Galadriel is deeply affected by the deception of Halbrand. Even if Galadriel now knows that Halbrand is Sauron, she cannot help but feel sorry for what happened. This does not sit well with Sam Hazeldine, who plays the new Adar and finds it twisted and dark. It is difficult for her to comprehend how she should feel following this incident as she tries to combine anger, betrayal and an odd sense of loss.

In season 2, perhaps Galadriel teams up with Adar in order to face Sauron. If they can slow him down, we have no idea whether... Nevertheless, his rise will happen, as fans already know. Rings of Power 2nd season will debut on August 29th on Prime Video. They are keen to find out where this intricate relationship goes next.

