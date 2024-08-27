Rings of Power Season 2: All Questions That The New Season Needs To Answer

With the upcoming second season of The Rings of Power just around the corner, fans are totally excited to know about the plot and the possibility of the return of certain characters in the upcoming installment of the widely watched fantasy drama. With eight episodes, the first season of The Rings of Power aired back in September 2022.

After the ending of The Rings of Power season 1, the plot left behind multiple questions with respect to certain characters and their relationship with each other. From the bond between the two servants of Morgoth, Sauron and Adan, to Sauron’s redemptive quest after the fall of Morgoth, The Rings of Power season 2 needs to come up with the answers to multiple questions.

What happened between Morgoth’s Servants, Adar, and Sauron?

Both Sauron and Adar are servants of Morgoth. When Adar was captured by Galadriel and Halbrand, he did not seem to recognize Hallbrand as Sauron. He even claims to have killed Sauron, who is spotted experimenting with the Orcs, whom Adar treats like his own children. This totally aligns with author Tolkien’s writing, which indicates that Sauron is coming to the elves in disguise to hide his infamous identity. Hopefully, in the second season of Rings of Power, we might end up getting more light on the backstory of Adar’s planning and plotting for Sauron’s murder.

Where are Nori and Stranger going together?

After coming across the White Robes, the character of Stranger ends up making a decision to move toward the Rhun to know more about himself. Nori even accompanies him to Rhun while Popply stays back. At Rhun, the duo ends up coming across the famous constellation The Hermit’s Hat, which the Stranger has been chasing the entire season to seek all the answers related to his powers and identity.

Why is Galadriel concealing the identity of Sauron?

Post confronting Halbrand, Galadriel bewitches her and runs away. However, she is found by Elrond and ends up being confronted by Halbrand. She purposely ends up suggesting to Elrond and Celebrimbor that Halbrand might never return, and they should never work with him again. The plot of the second season might end up answering questions ranging from Galadriel not sharing Halbrand’s real identity to is she being tempted by the power of the rings.

Where is the legendary Elf Círdan now?

From the first season of the series, it was evident that the three rings were created by the elves but were worn by Elrond, Cirdan, and Galadriel. However, the creators of the fantasy series told the media outlet TIME that Cirdan would be joining the cast of The Rings of Power Season 2. Undoubtedly, Cirdan is one of the oldest elves in the fantasy drama. The beard on his face clearly is an indication of his old age, as other elves are totally clean-shaven.

What Is The Angle Of Celeborn, Galadriel’s Husband?

In one of the episodes from the first season of The Rings of Power, Galadriel ends up mentioning that, along with her brother, she lost her husband Celeborn too. Celeborn plays a significant role in fighting with Sauron. In the Lord of the Rings, Celeborn sits by his wife, Galadriel's side, and takes over Lothlórien. In accordance with Tolkien’s lore, Galadriel and Celeborn end up giving birth to Celebrian, who ties the knot with Elrond and they give birth to Arwen, who weds Aragorn.

However, it is evident why the makers of The Rings of Power did not want to go ahead with Celeborn’s character in season 2, as they wanted to highlight the possibility of Halbrand and Galadriel having a romantic relationship. Galadriel’s clear rejection of Celeborn’s return. Even her connection with her husband is questionable, as she has spoken about the loss of her beloved brother multiple times in the first season, but only she has mentioned her husband Celeborn.

How did Isildur End Up Surviving the Mount Doom Eruption?

Isildur is the man who ends up eventually cutting the ring from Sauron’s hands. His hunger for power leads him to throw the ring into Mount Doom’s fire as instructed by Sauron. However, the character of Isildur is not dead and is an ancestor of Aragorn.

The creators of the show have pointed out the transformation of Isildur’s character in the first season of The Rings of Power. As he was trying to save some Southland citizens after the massive eruption of Mount Doom. He was presumed to be dead by his father, but The Rings of Power season 2 has an interesting plot with respect to Isildur, and fans would surely get to know how he ended up surviving the eruption.

The Rings of Power Season 2 is all set to premiere on August 29, 2024, on Prime Video.

