River Wild ending explained: Who ended up dead in Joey, Gray, and Trevor's risky rafting expedition? Find out

Adventure thriller film River Wild is a reimagining of the 1994 film The River Wild and a standalone sequel. Starring Leighton Meester, Taran Killam, and Adam Brody, it was released on digital, DVD, and Netflix on August 1, 2023. Filmed in Hungary last year, the movie has been directed by Ben Ketai. Here's how the film's storyline wrapped up.

River Wild ending explained

Joey and her estranged brother Gray embark on a rafting expedition with two of his clients, Karissa and Van, and a third guy named Trevor. When Joey sees the latter, she is shocked. It is revealed that Trevor was imprisoned for a crime a couple of years ago and he explains that Gray gave him the chance to start anew. It is later revealed that Trevor has a history of being a sexual predator. Back when Joey was only fifteen years old, he forced himself on her during an outing.

Gray was not only aware of it but had been the one who had made it possible for Trevor to do so. When Joey confronts Gray, he says he didn't know it was forced and thought she liked Trevor too. Van injures herself in a scuffle with Trevor and the latter then ends up stabbing a ranger so his crime remains hidden from the others. With the help of Gray, he makes it look like an accident. He wants to flee the US which leads to Van ending up dead on the raft.

When a hiker notices something is wrong, he tries to help the others but Trevor shoots him dead. Gray's reasons behind helping him are then revealed. The former used to be a cocaine dealer, and when the police found out about it, Trevor took the fall for him. Tired of watching him commit crimes, Gray ultimately tries to stop him but gets injured. Meanwhile, Karissa and Joey free themselves and Joey manages to get Gray up on their repaired raft.

Trevor kills two men and chases them in a kayak. Joey and Gray fall into the water during the chase. Trevor finds Joey and is about to stab her when Gray pulls him into the river and ends up killing both himself and Trevor in the process. Joey treats her injuries while Karissa returns with help aboard a rescue helicopter. River Wild ends with the concluding shot of Joey being helped onto a stretcher, acknowledging that she made it through the journey.

