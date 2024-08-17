Rob Lowe Opens Up About Working With Son John Owen In Unstable Season 2: 'It's A dream, Personally...'

Rob Lowe and his son, John Owen, teamed up for the hit workplace comedy series Unstable. The second season of the show was released earlier this month. Lowe and Owen play fictional father and son in the series, which they executive produced with Victor Fresco. The Holiday in the Wild actor recently opened up about his experience sharing the screen with his son and expressed his pride in his ability to co-create a show like this.

Rob Lowe and John Owen return as the father-son duo Ellis and Jackson Dragon in Season 2 of Netflix's Unstable. The series follows Jackson, the son of a narcissistic tech genius, who moves back home to help pull his father, Ellis, out of an emotional crisis.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine, Lowe gushed about Owen's acting skills and revealed that he feels grateful to work with him on the series. The Knife Fight actor said, "It's a dream, personally and professionally," adding, "You want your kids to succeed, and the notion of Johnny producing, writing, starring in (Unstable) at 28 is fantastic."

Lowe further expressed his pride in his son for co-creating a show like Unstable. He also shared how incredible it is that his son grew up to write a show and a character specifically for him before hailing his performance, saying, "Johnny's work in season 2 is next level." The Framed actor told the publication that watching his sons, Matthew Edward Lowe and John Owen Lowe, grow up has been the most gratifying experience of his life.

Lowe mentioned that becoming a father was the "best" thing that's ever happened to him and that being a dad is something he believes he has been best at. However, the actor admitted that he's made his share of parenting mistakes, acknowledging that there's no perfect way to raise children. The 60-year-old actor added that everyone messes up in some way, but he's glad he was at a point in his life where he could devote all his energy to being a dad.



His son John Owen, whom he shares with his wife Sheryl Berkoff, also recently shared what it was like to work with his famous father. In an interview with Fox News Digital, Owen shared that professionally, he and his dad found a groove and learned how to navigate each other's behavior on set, something they had not experienced before, noting that he loves him "unconditionally."

Meanwhile, Unstable season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.