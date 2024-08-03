'Doesn't Feel Like It': Rob Lowe Hints At 9-1-1: Lone Star Potentially Coming To An End After 5 Seasons

Rob Lowe has hinted that 9-1-1: Lone Star could be coming to an end, following reports that the show is facing a possible cancellation. The 60-year-old actor insinuated on August 1st that Fox’s forthcoming fifth season might be its last.

He stressed having this season display what conventional television can still bring to viewers in a world of streaming services, hoping it would demonstrate to audiences about the worth of such shows.

In an interview with Variety, he said the cast and crew went into filming for Season 5 thinking it might be the final one. Lowe said, "We wanted to really show everybody what is still possible in network television if people have the appetite to do it."

He continued, "It feels like it’s probably the end of an era of a certain type — well, it doesn’t feel like it. It is the end of an era..."

Rob Lowe added that he's most proud of the "stories that we were able to tell on a weekly basis in terms of the scope and scale." It marked the end of a particular kind of program, he said, praising all the episodes for their "mini-movie" feel.

The official description of the show reads, "A New York firefighter relocates to Austin, Texas with his son, where he works to save people's lives while trying to solve his own personal problems."

Advertisement

Starring Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, a captain at an Austin firehouse in Texas and his son T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein), 9-1-1:Lone Star is a spinoff from 9-1-1. Other cast members include Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Gina Torres, Brianna Baker, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Kelsey Yates, Skyler Yates, and more. Sierra McClain who plays Grace Ryder leaves 911 operator reportedly left in June amid speculation about the show’s cancellation as per Deadline.

Rob Lowe told People that as an actor and a producer he is proud of being able to deliver such good quality narratives every week. He said, "I put that up against anybody. It's impossible to do what we do on a weekly basis, but we do it, and I love that people love it."

9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 will premiere on September 23, 2024.

ALSO READ: Rob Lowe Recalls Time With Tom Cruise During Francis Ford Coppola’s The Outsiders; Says They Were 'Running Bros'