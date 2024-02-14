Robert Wagner And Stefanie Powers Reunite Over Former's 94th Birthday, Actress Calls It 'Latest Hart to Hart Moment'

Hart to Hart co-stars reunite 45 years after the TV series aired. Stefanie Powers shared a happy picture with her co-star Robert Wagner as the latter turned 94 on Monday. Powers put up a picture on Instagram with the caption, "Happy Birthday (2/10) to our dear Robert Wagner. 94, and still going strong! Our latest Hart to Hart moment."

Hart to Hart co-stars recreate an old picture

The image showcased Wagner seated on the chair while Powers stood behind him with her hand on his shoulder. The duo recreated their characters from the show. As the actress posted on the social media platform, fans were quick to react to their sweet moment.

One of the fans wrote, "Still one of my favorite TV couples. Happy Birthday to him." While another fan loved their reunion, as they typed the words, "Oh, that latest Hart to Hart moment made my day!"

Robert Wagner’s note about his birthday celebrations

Wagner shared a video of himself on his birthday, where he is seen making a toast. In his speech, he said, “I have seen a lot of things in my life, a lot, but I’ll never forget this night. This has been wonderful for me, and I appreciate so much all of you coming and paying tribute to me on my birthday. It means a great deal, and I love you all.”

He made a toast to his daughters, Natasha, Katie, and Courtney, along with his wife, Jill St. John. To his wife, he said, “I love you with all my heart, and I wouldn’t be here without you.” He concluded the video by saying, “94, I’ll never forget this night. You’ll always be in my heart.”

Hart to Hart TV series

Hart to Hart was a detective TV series starring Stefanie Powers and Robert Wagner as the leads. The first episode premiered on August 25, 1979, when the unpaid detectives solved crimes together. Sidney Sheldon, an author and television writer, created the series. The series went on for five seasons before going off-air.

Later, eight movie series were made regarding the show. The movies were only meant for TV, which aired from 1993 to 1996. The iconic series and the duo are still beloved by audiences, who continue to express their love.

