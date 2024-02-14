Damsel Trailer Out: Millie Bobby Brown Battles A Dragon To Become Her Own Savior In Upcoming Netflix Film

Damsel, releasing on Netflix, will be an action fantasy film that will show Millie Bobby Brown in a new light. The trailer shows her character fighting a fire-breathing dragon in a dark cave where she is trapped. According to the trailer, Princess Elodia, played by Millie Bobby Brown, will be supported by no prince but herself.

In an interview with Netflix, Tudum, the Stranger Things actress, talked about her role, saying, "She saves herself in many ways. It subverts what you expect: You're expecting the prince to turn around and save her, and... no. Don't wait for the prince."

The film will be released worldwide on March 8th. The movie's first poster shows the British actress in a fiery role with a sword in her hands and courage on her face. The trailer also shows Nick Robinson as Prince Harry, who is all set to marry the princess until the latter discovers she was tricked into a sacrificial ritual.

What did director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo have to say about the film?

In an interview with Netflix, director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo revealed how he got started with the film. He said, "What I really loved in the script from Dan Mazeau was embracing the idea of a fantasy adventure and a princess and dragon story but taking it into a place [where] it's completely upside down. It was a very intense journey, and I was so excited to design and develop. At its core, this is such a beautiful story about a young woman becoming a strong, independent, and empowered adult. Elodie doesn't have any kind of support. It's a real survival experience."

He added, "You feel that you are experiencing the journey of surviving and facing this creature with Elodie. The emotional arc is so intense."

Cast and Crew of Damsel film

Damsel features a large cast that includes Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Brooke Carter, Angela Bassett, and Robin Wright. Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Chris Castaldi produce it, and Emily Wolfe co-produces with them. Brown, Mazeau, Sue Baden-Powell, Zack Roth, Robert Brown, and Mark Bomback are executive producers.

