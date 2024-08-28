Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones Speaks Out On $30M Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs; Calls Him A 'Monster'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault, racketeering, sex trafficking, and more.

Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones is opening up for the first time following his February lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. In an interview with Rolling Stone published on Tuesday, August 27, Jones detailed what led up to his $30 million racketeering, trafficking, and sexual assault suit against the music mogul, with whom he worked between 2022 and 2023.

Jones, a musician and producer, called Combs a “monster” and explained that he has been in hiding since filing the lawsuit because he is concerned about his safety. Despite the paranoia, Jones, who ventured into the public eye on multiple occasions, including a Juneteenth celebration featuring T-Pain, said that he had a “couple of mental breakdowns” while doing the show at the Hollywood Bowl. “I almost felt like it was too soon for me to come back outside to work. My anxiety was out the roof,” he told the aforementioned publication.

Jones recounted that he wondered if someone was there to attack him when he saw people backstage at the venue. “I’ve got three therapists,” he added.

Referencing Diddy’s viral Cassie Ventura assault video, Jones expressed, “This is what I’m dealing with.”

Rolling Stone noted that Diddy’s team directed them to his lawyer’s Monday statement when asked for comments. The rapper’s team filed a motion to dismiss Jones’ lawsuit in a New York federal court yesterday.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Seeks Dismissal Of $30M Lawsuit By Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones Against Him; Blasts His Claims As 'Tall Tales' And 'Blatant Falsehoods'

“Mr. Jones’ lawsuit is pure fiction — a shameless attempt to create media hype and extract a quick settlement. There was no RICO conspiracy, and Mr. Jones was not threatened, groomed, assaulted, or trafficked. We look forward to proving in a court of law that all of Mr. Jones’s claims are made up and must be dismissed,” Erica Wolff said.

According to Jones, he met Combs at a recording studio writing camp. The duo began working together on the Bad Boy Records owner’s The Love Album in September 2022, and Jones is credited as a producer on six songs on the record.

Combs is facing several lawsuits besides Jones’, as well as a reported federal investigation for alleged sex trafficking and sexual assault. The rapper, who is yet to be charged for any alleged wrongdoing, denied all accusations against him in December.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Not My Experience’: Ex-Girlfriend Of Sean Diddy Combs, Yung Miami Opens Up About Dating Music Mogul Amid Legal Issues