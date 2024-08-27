Sean 'Diddy' Combs Seeks Dismissal Of $30M Lawsuit By Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones Against Him; Blasts His Claims As 'Tall Tales' And 'Blatant Falsehoods'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs asked a federal judge on Monday, August 26, to dismiss a lawsuit against him from music producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones, who accused him of a broad pattern of sexual abuse and other misconduct.

The lawsuit filed against Diddy by Jones in February—one of many filed against him in the past year—is overwhelmed with “tall tales,” “lurid theatrics,” “legally meaningless allegations,” and “blatant falsehoods,” intended only to “generate media hype and exploit it to extract a settlement” from the music mogul, states the motion filed in New York federal court, which was accessed by Page Six, The Guardian, and other similar outlets.

Jones is suing Combs for $30 million, claiming in federal court documents that he was forced to engage in sexual activities and was drugged and groped while working for the tycoon between 2022 and 2023.

Jones amended his February filing the following month, accusing the tycoon of being a part of a “RICO enterprise” and involved in a “sex trafficking venture.” Diddy’s latest court papers seek the dismissal of the RICO claims against him, per Page Six. They also seek the tossing of Jones’ sexual assault claims against Combs because the plaintiff fails to plead the most basic facts, such as where and when any purported instance of assault occurred or what allegedly transpired.

Diddy’s lawyer, Erica Wolff of Sher Tremonte, said in a statement on Monday of the filing: “Mr. Jones’ lawsuit is pure fiction, a shameless attempt to create media hype and extract a quick settlement. There was no RICO conspiracy, and Mr. Jones was not threatened, groomed, assaulted, or trafficked. We look forward to proving—in a court of law—that all of Mr. Jones’s claims are made up and must be dismissed.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Everything Sean Diddy Combs Has Been Removed From Post Harassment Allegations

Several lawsuits alleging sexual and other abuse against Combs had already been filed when Jones brought in his suit this past February.

For those who may not know, Combs’ homes in Florida and California were raided by federal authorities in connection to a criminal sex trafficking investigation in March. In May, CNN aired a hotel security video that showed the R&B singer punching and kicking Cassie Ventura, his former girlfriend, in a hotel lobby. The footage closely matched a description in a lawsuit she filed against Diddy in November, which was settled the following day.

A few days after the video's public dissemination, Combs posted an apology on social media, saying his actions were inexcusable. Aside from this acknowledgment, Diddy has denied all the allegations against him in multiple lawsuits, stating in a December social media post, “Let me be absolutely clear. I did not do any of the awful things being alleged.”

Advertisement

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Sean Diddy Combs: All Work Rapper Lost Amid Ongoing Assault Allegations and Cases