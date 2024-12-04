Rosie O'Donnell Opens Up About Daughter Chelsea's Third Arrest: 'We All Hope She Is...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction.

Rosie O’Donnell has publicly addressed her daughter Chelsea O’Donnell’s third arrest in just three months. On Tuesday, December 3, the comedian shared a statement on Instagram, confirming the news that her daughter was recently arrested.

Chelsea, who was adopted by O’Donnell and her ex-wife Kelli Carpenter, has faced several legal issues due to her ongoing battle with drug addiction.

"So yes this is true, after being bailed out by her birth mother, Chelsea was arrested again, and is facing many charges related to her drug addiction," O'Donnell wrote in her post.

The statement was accompanied by a screenshot of an email from a reporter about Chelsea's latest arrest. O’Donnell showed her hope that her daughter would receive the help she needs to overcome her struggles. "We all hope she is able to get the help she needs to turn her life around," she concluded.

According to court records obtained by People on December 3, Chelsea O'Donnell was arrested on November 18, 2023, in Marinette County, Wisconsin. She faces multiple felony charges, including two counts of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession of narcotic drugs, and two counts of bail jumping.

Additionally, she is facing misdemeanor charges for resisting or obstructing a police officer, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chelsea’s preliminary hearing and arraignment are scheduled for December 11. This incident is her third arrest in recent months, following two previous arrests earlier in the year.

Chelsea O'Donnell's legal troubles began in September 2023 when she was arrested and charged with neglecting a child, possession of methamphetamine, and several drug-related offenses. She was released after posting a $2,000 bond. Less than a month later, on October 11, Chelsea was arrested again in Oconto County, Wisconsin.

This time, she faced additional charges, including felony drug possession and bail jumping. At the time, she was also charged with misdemeanor offenses, including resisting an officer and possessing drug paraphernalia.

In a hearing on November 26, 2023, Chelsea pleaded not guilty to the charges from her September arrest. She is scheduled for another court appearance on January 27, 2025.

Rosie O’Donnell has had a complex and often difficult relationship with Chelsea, who went missing from their New York home in 2015. Authorities later found her safe, and she was reported to have relocated to Wisconsin to live with her birth mother.

O'Donnell later reconnected with Chelsea in 2018, following the birth of her daughter’s first child. At that time, O'Donnell said, "She’s doing better now and we’re both communicating with each other."

O’Donnell, who has five children in total, remains hopeful that Chelsea can overcome her addiction. Over the years, Chelsea has struggled with substance abuse, and O’Donnell has been candid about her family’s challenges.

In a previous statement, O’Donnell shared an old photo of Chelsea with a baby and shared her sadness about her daughter’s continued battles. “Sadly this is not new for our family, Chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade, we’re all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease,” she wrote.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

