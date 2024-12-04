Megan Fox Shares How Her Kids Reacted to Pregnancy and Talks 'Maternity Style'

Megan Fox recently revealed her pregnancy with Machine Gun Kelly and shared how her children reacted to the news. In an interview with PEOPLE, she also discussed her maternity style, proving that pregnancy hasn't changed her love for daring and chic fashion choices.

Fox, 38, already shares three children — Noah (12), Bodhi (10), and Journey (8) — with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, 34, has a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, from a previous relationship. The actress said her kids are "super excited" about the new sibling and have even promised to pitch in to help.

When it comes to fashion, Fox explained that her maternity style remains consistent with her usual looks. “I really don’t dress differently while pregnant,” she said, adding that her current wardrobe includes comfortable cashmere in neutral tones, turtlenecks, wrap dresses, and skirts. She emphasized that she hasn’t given up on heels either, opting for stiletto boots and slingbacks.

Fox also expressed her love for vintage-inspired faux fur coats in deep colors, further showcasing her ability to blend comfort and style. Last month, she made headlines with a bold burgundy gown that revealed her matching lingerie and bump during a shopping event at Revolve’s Holiday Shop.

The Jennifer’s Body actress announced her pregnancy on November 11 via Instagram with a provocative photoshoot. In the images, she appeared nude and covered in black paint, sharing glimpses of her baby bump and a positive pregnancy test. Her caption, "Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back ," referenced a previous miscarriage. Kelly also celebrated the news on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “After all, I’m about to be a dad again!”

As Megan Fox embraces her pregnancy, she continues to balance motherhood, bold fashion choices, and her evolving journey with Machine Gun Kelly. Fans eagerly await the arrival of her newest family member, who’s already surrounded by excitement and love.

