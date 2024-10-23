What Did Rosie O'Donnell Say About Daughter Chelsea's Arrest? Find Out As Comedian Addresses Legal Trouble

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to substance abuse.

Rosie O'Donnell has broken her silence regarding her daughter Chelsea's recent legal troubles. Chelsea, the comedian's daughter, was arrested on October 11, 2024, and faces serious charges including child neglect and drug possession. Rosie addressed the problem openly on Instagram on October 19, acknowledging the difficulties her family is facing.

In her post, Rosie shared a photo of Chelsea with one of her children, writing, "Chelsea is in the news today - this is a photo from a better time." She went on to say that Chelsea's struggles are nothing new, writing, "Sadly this is not new for our family- Chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade - we are all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease."

Rosie O'Donnell took to social media again on October 21 to thank fans who reached out to show their support. In a TikTok video, Rosie thanked her followers for their kind comments and explained how their messages made her feel less isolated.

"I appreciate that — it's very nice," Rosie stated in the video. "And for all the people who told me they were going through something similar with a child or spouse or a brother or a lover, thank you for making me feel less alone."

The comedian acknowledged that being in the public eye could worsen personal problems, particularly for her children. She stated that she believes it is difficult to be a public figure at times, as well as for the children of those people. However, this is the reality of today's culture.

Chelsea, who Rosie adopted as a baby with her ex-wife Kelli Carpenter, has been struggling with legal troubles related to her drug addiction.

According to jail documents acquired by PEOPLE, Chelsea was initially arrested on September 10, 2024, on allegations of child neglect, methamphetamine possession, and maintaining a drug trafficking place. She was released later in September after paying a $2,000 bond.

Chelsea did, however, get herself into trouble again in October. She was booked into the Oconto County Jail on October 11 and is still in custody. This time, the charges are for felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, and bail jumping.

She also faces misdemeanor charges for refusing or obstructing an officer and possessing drug paraphernalia. Despite the severity of the charges, Rosie expressed hope that her daughter will be able to overcome her addiction.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

