Royal Experts Talk About Current Turmoil In Royal Family: 'Too Much Uncertainty That Is Surrounding The Monarchy'

The royal family of England is being called out for their lack of transparency with the people of the country. With King Charles taking the throne, the family members are accused of not disclosing the details, be it the King’s cancer diagnosis or Kate Middleton’s surgery. With the health issues revolving around the royal members, public duties seem to have been sidelined.

The royal experts share that there is “too much uncertainty surrounding the monarch,” including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping down from their roles in 2020.

What Did The Royal Biographer Say About The Situation In The Royal Family?

In the latest interview with People Magazine, a royal biographer, Sally Bedell, revealed that there have been major changes in the monarchy since the death of Queen Elizabeth. Bedell shared, “Queen Elizabeth used to say, ‘I need to be seen to be believed.’ It is important for Charles and his reign for the public to know a little bit more.”

Talking about the vulnerabilities and challenges faced by the King and his family, the royal expert said, “The monarchy needs to be that anchor in times of trouble and any sense of instability, which is inevitable when you have two of the key players out of action, is understandable.”

King Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

On February 5th, Buckingham Palace released a statement that announced King Charles’ cancer diagnosis. It also read that the royal would not face the public eye as regularly but would be working behind the doors. “Even though he has revealed that he has a form of cancer, that has done nothing to quell the speculation about how seriously ill he may or may not be,” Bedell said.

“That is not doing the monarchy any favors. He is the head of state, and there are constitutional implications,” the royal expert implied.

King Charles’ cancer diagnosis raised major concern in England, while Prince Harry too flew in to be with his father. During his visit to London, the Duke of Sussex spent some quality time with the King at Clarence House, where the head of state lives with Queen Camilla.

