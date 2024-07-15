Royal Support For England's Soccer Team As Princess Charlotte And Prince Louis Wear England Jersey; Here’s All We Know

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis showed their support for England's soccer team in style during the UEFA European Championship final. Watching the game from home, they donned personalized soccer jerseys, adding a touch of charm to the event. Their jerseys featured their first names and ages, 9 for Charlotte and 6 for Louis.

A dynamic family

Prince William and Kate Middleton alone, despite England’s 2-1 loss to Spain, expressed their pride in the team. The two took to social media where they praised “teamwork, grit and determination” for England.

In addition, the post contained a rare photograph of Charlotte and Louis sitting at home watching it on television which gives some insight into their palace home. They personalized their message using W & C from William and Kate.

Conversely, Prince William was with his firstborn son, Prince George during the match in Germany. They both wore blue suits and seated next to each other to support the team. During the medal ceremony while congratulating Spain’s team Willaim who is also known as the Football Association President was seen consoling English players through his social media message which said “This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards @England. W.”

Sports packed weekend

The royal family’s weekend has been full of sports activities that they participated in. Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte were present at the Wimbledon men's singles final on July 14.

A new picture taken during her football match outing showed how Charlotte had styled her hair which had remained intact with two braids up halfway since playing tennis earlier.

Princess Kate’s attendance at Wimbledon was significant because this was her second public appearance since announcing that she has cancer earlier this year. When she arrived at Centre Court together with Charlotte and Pippa Middleton, everybody stood up for her as she walked down towards them including those who thought they would never rise again from their seats; looking up to her mother with love is a candid moment by little Charlotte.

Kate received a warm reception according to photographer Karwai Tang who shot these images and commented on it later stating that normally she heads straight to her seat but this time she stopped just before going down for the applause.

“For her to acknowledge it and take in the applause was special,” he said, also adding that Kate seemed to be in high spirits and she looked more vibrant than ever before. It was Princess Charlotte’s second time attending Wimbledon.

The first one took place last year during one of the exciting games. Prince George also came to Wimbledon twice whereas Prince Louis is yet to attend his first because of his young age. If he were 6 years old, it would have been too soon for him since his sisters made their debuts as spectators at 8.

In this light, their engagement in sports events shows that even though the royal family is royal they support like any other people and thus add a touch of daily life into their public life.

