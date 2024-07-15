The Kardashians Season 5 Episode 8 Recap: Kris' Surgery, Gypsy Rose & Everything You Missed

In the recent episode of The Kardashians, viewers were in for a mix of drama and moments that kept them glued to their screens. From Kris Jenner’s upcoming surgery to Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s appearance, the episode offered a glimpse into the Kardashian-Jenner world. Gypsy’s unexpected appearance sparks conversations about prison reform and more.

Meanwhile, Kourtney faced a dilemma about traveling with her newborn and Kim shared about her challenges in parenting. Let’s take a closer look at all these moments from the latest episode of The Kardashians Season 5.

Kris Jenner’s surgery preparation

The episode kicks off with Kris Jenner getting ready for a major surgery. Even though the surgery happened months ago in real life, in TV time, it’s just around the corner. Kris brings her signature humor to the serious moment, joking with her doctor about multitasking during anesthesia.

Kris Jenner also had an emotional moment as she prepared for surgery to have her ovaries removed. The episode began with Kris undergoing a pre-op exam. Originally, she was just going to have her ovaries removed, but her doctor recommended removing her uterus too, to prevent any future issues. Kris was emotional about this decision because it reminded her of when she wanted to start a family.

Kim and Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s conversation

Gypsy Rose Blanchard appeared unexpectedly on this show after being released from prison. She met with Kim Kardashian to talk about working together on prison reform. Gypsy's visit stirred up a lot of interest and controversy because of her past. She became well-known for being involved in a very serious crime where her boyfriend killed her mother. Despite her troubled history, Gypsy's meeting with Kim brought up important issues about her time in prison, like not getting therapy. Her appearance sparked a lot of discussion among viewers about whether she is a good advocate for prison reform or not.

Kim, studying to become a lawyer, promised to help Gypsy by guiding her in her prison reform efforts. Gypsy wants to help others in prison and be the guide she wishes she had. Their conversation was emotional, with both of them connected over their shared goal of improving the prison system.

Kourtney Kardashian’s dilemma

Kourtney faced a dilemma about whether to join her husband, Travis Barker, on tour with Blink-182. She was unsure if she should leave her newborn, Rocky, at home or take him on the tour. This sparked discussions within the family about balancing parenting and career. Kourtney thought deeply about the practical and emotional aspects of traveling while trying to be present for her children.

Kim also opened up about her journey towards becoming a more assertive parent. She discusses the complexities of raising her children in the public eye and the pressures that come with it.

Khloe and Rob’s bond

The episode wraps up with Khloe mentioning that their brother Rob Kardashian is coming over for a date. This raised eyebrows, especially since Khloe and Rob have been accused of being too close in the past. Just a few episodes ago, Khloe was even joking about Rob possibly being the father of her child due to their uncanny resemblance. Their relationship continues to baffle fans.

The next episode of The Kardashians will be released on July 18. Meanwhile, you can watch the other episodes on Hulu.

