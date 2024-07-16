Ryan Reynolds And His 9-Year-Old Daughter Watch R-Rated Deadpool And Wolverine Together; Actor shares Details

Ryan Reynolds is not a regular dad. He’s a cool dad.

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor, 47, revealed in a recent interview with The New York Times that he and his nine-year-old daughter, James, recently watched his upcoming Hugh Jackman starrer film together, which was given an R rating by The Motion Picture Association’s Classification and Rating Administration in June. “Well, I'm not saying that other people should do this, but my 9-year-old watched the movie with me and my mom, who’s in her late 70s,” the actor shared.

Per Reynolds, both his mother and daughter had a great time watching the film, which is set to hit theaters on July 26. “Both of them were laughing their guts out, were feeling the emotion where I most desperately hoped people would be,” noted Reynolds in his NYT interview published on Monday, July 15.

The actor additionally revealed that he allowed his daughter to watch the film because of his personal experience as a kid. “When I saw rated R movies when I was a kid, they left a huge impression on me because I didn’t feel like people were pulling punches,” Reynolds said.

Ryan Reynolds’ kids appear to be big fans of their dad; They couldn’t stop watching the IF trailer a while ago

Ahead of the premiere of his film IF in May, Reynolds gleefully shared that his kids couldn’t stop watching the trailer of the live-action/animation hybrid movie. The kids apparently got so obsessed with the trailer of their dad’s film that they’d demand to watch it before school, the actor told People on the red carpet of the film’s New York City premiere on May 13.

Reynolds also joked that his children worship Cailey Fleming, his co-star in the film, and his first choice to babysit them when they visited the IF sets.

For those who may not know, Reynolds shares daughters James, 9, Ines, 7, and Betty, 4, with his wife, Blake Lively. The couple also welcomed a fourth child, whose name they are yet to disclose, in February 2023.

