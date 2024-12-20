Ryan Reynolds Celebrates Canada’s Highest Civilian Distinction, Says He Wants To Break His 'Medal Into Thousands of Little Pieces to Share'

Ryan Reynolds has been bestowed with one of Canada's highest civilian honors, the Order of Canada, in recognition of his contributions to the nation. The Order of Canada is the country's highest civilian honor. It is given to those who have done exceptional work for the country. The Deadpool star, born in Vancouver, was named among 88 new appointees on December 19, as per People.

Reynolds expressed his appreciation for the Canadian communities on this momentous occasion. He called the moment deeply emotional and a proud moment in his life as he expressed his gratitude for being a part of the continuing story of Canada.

He told the outlet, "Today I received the incredible honor of appointment to the Order of Canada. I couldn’t be more emotional and proud of this moment. I’m so grateful to be a part of the ever-evolving Canadian story."

Reynolds gave his due credit to the Canadian communities as a formative part of his life, referring to them as a guiding influence and 'third parent.' He continued, "As well as all the people across Canada who do the work of helping people each and every day without recognition or pats on the back."

The Free Guy actor added, "I’m asking the Governor General if I can break my officer’s medal into thousands of little pieces to share."

On social media, Reynolds expressed his appreciation by humorously declaring that he would do good, positive, and 'whimsical' stuff with his new powers.

Aside from acting, the government of Canada mentioned that Reynolds had engaged in so much philanthropy and advocacy work. Some of these efforts included Covenant House Vancouver, Water First Education, and SickKids Foundation. Some programs that he co-founded have also aimed to empower opportunities for underrepresented groups, as well as community strengthening throughout the country.

Ryan Reynolds now resides with his wife, Blake Lively, and their four children in New York City, but he remains well-grounded to his Canadian roots. However, as per The Hollywood Reporter, he has no plans of moving back. This newest accolade adds to Reynolds' long list of awards, which includes the Order of British Columbia and the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television's humanitarian honor.

