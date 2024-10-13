Ryan Reynolds Celebrates Hugh Jackman's 56th Birthday with Fun Deadpool & Wolverine-Inspired Pics: Friendship Goals 'Til We're 90’

To celebrate Hugh Jackman's 56th birthday, Ryan Reynolds posted a collection of 16 images on Instagram. The pictures showed various events with the two actors over the years and were inspired by Deadpool & Wolverine.

Reynolds captioned his post referring to the famous dialogue from Deadpool & Wolverine. He wrote, "I hope we get to do this til we're 90. Happy Birthday, @thehughjackman. A lot of years. A lot of adventures." The carousel included photos capturing shared moments between the two stars, including shots from San Diego Comic-Con 2024, the set of their Deadpool & Wolverine movie, black-tie events, and at Wrexham A.F.C., the soccer club that Reynolds co-owns.

In the caption, Reynolds hoped this would not be the last time for both of them to work together, referencing Deadpool's dialogue, "Disney's gonna make him do this til he's 90". This humorous interjection describes the relationship between their characters in the movie, where Deadpool is constantly poking fun at Jackman for playing Wolverine for the umpteenth time.

Ryan also shared a picture with Jackman on his Instagram Story, writing, "Happy birthday to the one and only Greatest Showman."

The two actors made their first appearance on screen together in X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009, which was Deadpool’s film debut. Over the years, their professional and personal relationship has blossomed, delighting fans who have followed their journey. The duo has appeared together in numerous videos, social media content, advertisements, memes, and running Christmas gags.

Reynolds reflected on his friendship with Jackman, speaking with Entertainment Weekly, "It's that two parties are rooting for each other. I'm always rooting for Hugh to score and win."

He continued, "I also know the infinite nuance of his heart and his mind and who he is. I can say firsthand that he's a person who's not just worth rooting for, he's somebody who's impossible to not root for." He also revealed that the dynamic duo is looking forward to collaborating on new projects in the future.

They have been involved in other genres apart from superhero films. In 2021, Reynolds starred in Free Guy, directed by Shawn Levy—the director of the future Deadpool & Wolverine, where Jackman had a vocal cameo. Not too long ago, Hugh Jackman posted an advertisement about his imminent music tour, which included Reynolds as a guest star. However, the comical duo staying on brand made it clear that Ryan Reynolds, in fact, won't appear on stage with Jackman.

