Ryan Reynolds Defends Comedy: ‘It’s Also Very Difficult’ Amid Critics Of His Acting Range

Ryan Reynolds, known for his portrayal of Deadpool, recently shut down critics who questioned his versatility as an actor. The star, who has been in Hollywood for over three decades, was recently included in Variety's Actors on Actors feature alongside Andrew Garfield.

The 2024 edition of the show spotlighted Reynolds' role in Deadpool & Wolverine and Garfield’s performance in We Live in Time. However, Reynolds faced criticism for being included in the panel due to his comedic roles, especially in contrast to Garfield’s more serious performances.

After the announcement of the Actors on Actors feature, a fan criticized Reynolds' inclusion, pointing out the stark contrast between his comedic work and Garfield’s dramatic roles. The fan doubted about Reynolds’ range, implying that his comedic style wasn't as impressive as Garfield's dramatic portrayal.

In response, Reynolds took to X (formerly Twitter) to defend himself. He wrote, “Comedy is also very difficult." He also stated that both disciplines are beautiful making it clear that he believes comedy and drama are equally valuable, despite their differences in execution.

Ryan Reynolds is no stranger to criticism about his acting style. Many have claimed that his performances are similar across roles, often playing versions of himself. However, Reynolds has long defended the notion that his comedy roles, particularly as Deadpool, require a unique set of skills.

In his response on social media, he elaborated on why comedy deserves more respect, pointing out that it often looks and feels effortless. This, according to Reynolds, is a misconception, as creating humor with such ease is far from simple.

Ryan Reynolds made the case that, while drama requires depth and intensity, comedy has its own set of challenges. The ability to deliver a punchline with perfect timing, while still maintaining a sense of ease and naturalness, requires skill that is often overlooked. His comments remind audiences that comedy should not be dismissed as easy simply because it appears lighthearted.

With Deadpool & Wolverine being another major blockbuster hit, Reynolds continues to be seen as the go-to actor for comedy in Hollywood. However, this does not mean he hasn’t experimented with other genres.

His roles in films like Mississippi Grind and The Captive showcased his ability to tackle dramatic performances. Yet, despite his efforts, Reynolds’ fame has largely been tied to his comedic style.

