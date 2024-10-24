Ryan Reynolds Inspires Pet Names Aimed At Raising Awareness For Shelter Animal Adoptions In Honor Of His 48th Birthday

As Ryan Reynolds turns 48 this year, Best Friends Animal Society has teamed up with Rob McElhenney to campaign against animal cruelty by changing the names of some of the rescued animals to "Ryan Reynolds". Animals available for adoption and located in New York, Arkansas, California, Texas, and Utah, are part of the campaign aimed towards animal welfare campaigns.

McElhenney, co-chairman of Wrexham AFC and a close friend of Reynolds shared the news through a video on the Deadpool star's Instagram. The clip had a montage suggesting that as part of his birthday tribute, Best Friends Animal Society renamed a dozen different animals, including dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, a horse, one turtle, and a donkey after Reynolds. As per McElhenney, everyone can now have a Ryan to love.

Reynolds was over the moon with joy. He expressed his happiness while staying on brand, writing, "I was expecting some sort of assault on decency or thinly veiled attack on Canada. Instead, I got one of the greatest gifts of my life in knowing."

During that month, McElhenney pledged a total of 25,000 USD to match all the funds donated to Best Friends Animal Society. According to the statistics, more than 415,000 pets had been killed in shelters in the year 2023. This organization is focused on the eradication of the killing of sheltered animals by the year 2025.

Advertisement

All intending adopters are requested to visit the organization's official website, where the adoptable animals that have been renamed after Reynolds are listed. It also calls on users to post pictures on social networks of pets they have taken home with the #AdoptARyan tag.

In a statement to ABC 4, Best Friends Animal Society announced, “Adopters, fans, and friends are encouraged to join in on the fun by bringing home a ‘Ryan’ from their nearest Best Friends facility and posting a pic of their new pals with #AdoptARyan." By Wednesday afternoon, Best Friends said, three pets that bore names after Reynolds had already been picked up.

Best Friends Animal Society strives to serve and protect all the sheltered animals in the United States, which is in line with their target of achieving no killing of shelter animals by 2025. And Ryan Reynolds couldn't be happier about the unique use of his name and the meaningful birthday tribute from his close pal.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Ryan Reynolds: A Look At His Top 5 Roles Beyond Deadpool