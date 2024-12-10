Ryan Reynolds Says He Doesn’t Want Deadpool 4 to Make Him Absent Father; Sees His MCU Character in Supporting Role Moving Forward

Ryan Reynolds is teasing fans about the potential future of his beloved MCU character, Deadpool, which he turned into a successful standalone franchise beyond its Marvel roots. Speaking with Andrew Garfield for Variety’s Actors on Actors series on Monday, December 9, the star revealed he is not thinking of Deadpool 4 as of now, despite Deadpool 3’s impressive performance at the box office over the summer. Instead, he is focused on spending time with his wife, Blake Lively, and their four kids.

Talking about the success of Deadpool & Wolverine, which was released in July, the actor said part of the reason the film came out six years after Deadpool 2 (2018) was that participating in a movie of that stature is an incredibly time-consuming job that leaves no time for anything else in the life of someone overseeing the project. That’s how busy Reynold’s said he was as he wrote and starred in the latest installment of the beloved superhero franchise.

Discussing his children, he added that he never wants to be an absent father, as missing their competitions or sports events absolutely breaks his heart.

Reynolds and Lively, who married in 2012, are parents to daughters James (9), Inez (8), and Betty (5), and son Olin, born in February 2023. Reynolds made Deadpool & Wolverine a family affair by letting his wife and kids make cameos in the flick as variants of Ladypool, Kidpool, and Babypool.

Returning to Reynolds’ plan for the merc with a mouth, the writer-actor admitted that more than playing the main character, Deadpool could take a step back from the spotlight and play a supporting role in other unexplored MCU superhero movies. Reynolds even shared a potential project in mind that he’d want to see Deadpool appear in—Channing Tatum’s Gambit, if it happens.

He would happily be the fifth banana in his movie or anyone else’s, he said.

Reynolds also shared during the interview that he is spending the year writing a movie for himself, Hugh Jackman (who reprised his role as Wolverine in the film being discussed), and Shawn Levy—that is not Marvel.

Well, we are sure that whether it’s Deadpool or something else, Reynolds will always find a way to delight his fans, who, by this point, are used to the actor keeping his projects a secret until the very end.

