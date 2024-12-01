Deadpool & Wolverine’s Script Originally Consisted Of THIS Mickey Mouse Joke That They Later Had To Replace; Full Story

One of the reasons why Deadpool & Wolverine was one of the major and enjoyable hits was because of the unhinged jokes it consisted of. But not all of the jokes made it to the final cut. Previously the director, Shawn Levy had revealed a joke that was replaced with a Pinnochio joke without giving more information about the same.

It appeared that now we know what he was exactly talking about. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film’s official script was released on Disney’s FYC website that consisted of the original joke.

The joke goes with Deadpool saying: F**k! What we can’t even afford one more X-Man? Disney is so cheap. I can barely breathe with all this Mickey Mouse c**k in my throat.” But it appeared that the line was later altered to, “F**k, now Disney gets cheap? It’s like Pinocchio jammed his face in my a** and started lying like crazy.”

Levy had talked about this change while conversing with Entertainment Weekly’s previous interview, but at that time, he did not share what the actual joke was.

The director shared with the outlet that there was only one line in the entire venture that they were asked to change. He added that he and the film’s lead, Ryan Reynolds made a pact to go to grave with that line.

He added that it was replaced with an equally dirty joke about Pinocchio shoving his face in Reynolds’ character’s a** and starting to lie crazily.

Levy added, “I was like, ‘Ryan, that’s your replacement line in response to, ‘Can we clean it up?’ That’s Ryan Reynolds for you, audacious to the very edge.”

It’s safe to say that the replaced joke did not cause any harm to the film because despite that it went on to become a huge box-office success worldwide.

