Deadpool & Wolverine: Why Was Thor Crying In his Cameo Sequence? Explained

Will Deadpool die in the near future in the MCU? Ryan Reynolds’ titular character is too good to die or he is virtually immortal and has put his body on severe extremities including separating his body into two parts by angry Juggernaut, even beheaded but he can’t die. Deadpool’s regenerative power makes him formidable in any situation. But why Thor was crying while holding a seemingly dying Deadpool in the Marvel blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine?

Thor cried for Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine

It has been one of the few unanswered questions in Deadpool & Wolverine that baffled fans globally propelling several speculations and theories to form. Even Deadpool was curious about it when he first saw the clip on Mr. Paradox’s TVA monitor. While the rest of the clips featuring the Avengers were self-explanatory (to inspire Deadpool to join TVA’s cause), Chris Hemsworth’s Thor crying for Deadpool is both hilarious and loaded with astounding curiosity.

Mr. Paradox, played by British acting legend Matthew Macfadyen, however, refused to answer Deadpool’s curiosity saying that the clip was not quite important and it would happen in the distant future. However, it was not enough to quench his thirst for the curiosity. Evidently, Deadpool was seen waking up uttering ‘Thor’ on multiple occasions.

Although Paradox might have the answer, Deadpool did not force him to reveal it. While it worked for the comic purpose, the curiosity among fans evolved over time. Recently, Reynolds took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that he is aware of the reason but did not give us any details about it, “I know why Thor was crying. I can’t unknow it,” he wrote on the platform sharing his photo from the scene.

The potential reasons behind Thor crying for Deadpool

Fans’ speculations on different social media platforms dominated the discussion. Particularly on Reddit, several fans shared their thoughts claiming the potential reason behind the recreation of the infamous Thor crying for his brother Loki holding him as he was seemingly dying (also, for context, the same scene was recreated in Thor: Ragnarok during a play called The Tragedy of Loki of Asgard that featured Matt Damon’s hilarious Marvel cameo as he played actor Loki with Liam Hemsworth’s actor Thor).

Some users on Reddit revealed that the scene was meant to fiddle with the minds of the audience as it serves no serious purpose but to arouse laughter with the recreation of the previous Marvel scene with a hilarious undertone.

“They had an idea to frame for frame re-do Thor 2 with only one shot in the end changing,” one Redditor who goes by the name of PinkSockss wrote on the platform. Adding that after watching Deadpool & Wolverine, it is evident that the shot is Thor crying over Loki “dying” but instead it’d be Wade. “Which I’m guessing they threw that in as a little Easter egg.”

The user further establishes his point through Reynolds’ motif behind the original idea of Deadpool 3, where he wanted to make some of the shots “bad on purpose.”

Another user speculates that Deadpool would die a hero in Avengers: Secret Wars similar to Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and X-Men hero Logan. “Deadpool dies in Secret Wars,” the user noted. However, Deadpool’s tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has just begun following his debut with Deadpool & Wolverine. So, it is unlikely that Marvel Studios would kill him that instant considering Reynolds and the character’s immense popularity.

Then again, the question of Thor and Deadpool meeting up also remains vague as the movie never teased or detailed anything about their future encounter. While the scene could be a joke without any grave meaning, other potential clues may be hidden on the scene as well. It is quite plausible that Deadpool would appear in Secret Wars alongside Wolverine and several other X-Men characters and the duo would have a bigger role to play against Robert Downey Jr’s new character Doctor Doom, the next big baddie of the MCU.

Considering Paradox’s comment on the scene, the spark of the scenerio likely to be formed in other Marvel projects because the scene clearly indicates that Thor and Deadpool share a piquilier bond that is not formed in just a day. This means that they might encounter even before the Secret Wars. But again, adding such hilarious scenes in the serious such a serious movie may not be the right fit but it is all up to the Russo Brothers— the director duo of two upcoming Avengers movies— how they use the Deadpool & Thor moment, if they want to usher the highly discussed moment at all.

Avengers: Secret Wars is slated for a May 7, 2027 release in the Marvel calendar.

