‘Embrace the Chaos’: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Cherish Having All 4 Kids Live Together With Them

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are fully embracing the lively chaos that comes with raising four children. Reynolds spoke openly about family life on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, sharing both the joys and challenges they face. He spoke openly about this special time, sharing how much they enjoy having all of their children under one roof, as per PEOPLE.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's busy life of raising four young children

During the podcast, Ryan Reynolds, known for his roles in Deadpool & Wolverine, discussed his hectic schedule as a father of four young children. He and Lively, parents of daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and Olin, 1, are completely immersed in the demands of parenthood.

Reynolds shared a piece of advice he has taken to heart: "Embrace the Chaos." He acknowledged the reality of having four children, saying, "Nothing's going to be tidy ever again."

Reynolds shared the fleeting nature of this moment, noting that the children will eventually grow up and leave the nest. Lively frequently reminds him, "They're all under our roof right now. The whole family's under our roof right now. We have them all." This, he observes, is a precious and limited time in their lives.

Ryan Reynolds' honest remarks about the challenges of parenting

Reynolds was open about the difficulties that come with raising four young children. He acknowledged the exhaustion that can set in, saying that it does get to you and it's okay to feel like you are dying. Because he added that's going to happen every other day.

The actor also discussed the challenge of not being able to sleep properly, as many of the children frequently end up in their beds. He said he would love to spread out and fall asleep normally again.

The Reynolds-Lively family does not only spend time together at home; they have also shared moments on film sets. During the podcast, Reynolds talked about how his children appeared in his latest film, Deadpool & Wolverine. He stated that it was one of those things where it's like, why not? He said they were all together anyway, so they figured to just do it.

The film stars Lively as Lady Deadpool, their daughter Inez as Kidpool, their son Olin as Babypool, and James as a Screaming Mutant. It was a fun family event that combined work and family life.

