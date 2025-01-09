Ryan Reynolds ‘So Proud’ of Blake Lively for ‘Standing Up for Herself’ Amid Justin Baldoni Lawsuit

Blake Lively is at the center of a high-profile legal dispute with It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni. As allegations and countersuits surface, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, expresses pride in Blake’s courage to speak out and seek justice.

Blake Lively, 37, has faced a storm of criticism and resurfaced accusations of being a “mean girl” during promotions for the August release of It Ends With Us. However, on December 20, Blake filed a sexual harassment and retaliation complaint against Baldoni, 40, alleging disturbing on-set misconduct. Her claims include inappropriate behavior such as Baldoni openly discussing his sex life, allowing nonessential personnel on set during her nude scenes, and entering her trailer while she was breastfeeding. Blake also alleges he attempted to add gratuitous sex scenes and weight-shamed her.

In response, Baldoni’s legal team denied the allegations, calling them “completely false.” On December 31, Baldoni filed a $250M lawsuit against The New York Times over its reporting of Blake’s claims, hinting at additional countersuits to come. His lawyers have promised evidence to challenge what they call a “demonstrably false narrative.”

Blake’s legal team has presented messages allegedly showing Baldoni’s PR team devising a “multitiered plan” to damage her reputation, leaving her and her family—Ryan Reynolds and their four children—traumatized. The smear campaign reportedly began when Blake unfollowed Baldoni on social media, prompting his use of a crisis-management team to retaliate.

Amid the turmoil, Ryan Reynolds, 48, stands firmly by Blake. According to a source, “Ryan is so proud of Blake for standing up for herself. She is going to see this fight through to the end.”

As legal proceedings escalate and tensions rise, Blake Lively remains resolute in her pursuit of justice. With Ryan Reynolds and her family steadfastly supporting her, Blake hopes her actions will not only clear her name but also expose the harm of retaliatory tactics and create a safer environment for others.

