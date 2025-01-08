Is Ryan Reynolds Going To Be Included In Justin Baldoni’s Lawsuit Against Blake Lively? Here's What His Lawyer Had To Say

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have locked horns over a legal battle, where the actress has filed a lawsuit against the actor-director over the smear campaign run against Lively.

Amidst the legalities, lawyers fighting for Baldoni have revealed that the counter-case, which has been filed against the Age of Adeline actress, will also include Ryan Reynolds for his Deadpool & Wolverine joke.

In conversation with Megyn Kelly, the filmmaker’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, revealed that the documentation submitted would be full of evidence and admissions.

While speaking to the host on The Megyn Kelly Show, the lawyer revealed, "There's a number of different defendants here.”

He further added, "Stephanie Jones will be all over this complaint—she is the PR agent who was supposed to be working for Justin Baldoni. Leslie Sloan, another PR agent, will be part of this lawsuit. And Blake Lively will be sued, and we are carefully considering other people who will be sued.”

He added that Ryan Reynolds, too, would be sued for sure. Speaking about The Proposal actor in the case, Freedman revealed, "What Ryan Reynolds has seemingly done is used his power and influence to not only help Blake Lively take over this movie but he's used it on Deadpool to make fun of Justin Baldoni."

Blake Lively filed a case against the It Ends With Us director in December, stating the incidents of sexual harassment on the sets of the film. Colleen Hoover, the author of the novel from which the movie was adapted, came in support of the actress.

