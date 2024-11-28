Ryan Reynolds To Reunite With Free Guy Writer For Movie Based On 82-Year-Old Classic Cartoon Hero; Deets

Ryan Reynolds is still keeping himself busy following the grand success of Deadpool & Wolverine. The actor from Green Lantern is now reportedly reuniting with the Free Guy writer Matt Lieberman to bring back an 82-year-old cartoon hero, Mighty Mouse.

According to Variety, Ryan Reynolds will be teaming up with Lieberman, working on an animated movie depicting the tale of the aforementioned vintage cartoon.

The actor from Red Notice and Lieberman will work with Paramount Animation to create a feature-length adaptation of Mighty Mouse.

Not only that but Ryan Reynolds’s company Maximum Effort will produce the film.

The aforementioned company of The Proposal star has a first-look deal with Paramount, which was renewed recently in February.

For those who do not know, Matt Lieberman’s other movie credits include The Addams Family and The Christmas Chronicles. He is set to pen the screenplay of the animated movie.

Mighty Mouse first made its appearance in 1942 in the short film, The Mouse of Tomorrow.

Soon many other adaptations of the character were seen in several projects spanning generations that even includes CBS' Mighty Mouse Playhouse (1955-1967) and then Ralph Bakshi's Mighty Mouse: The New Adventures (1987-1988).

Mighty Mouse is also famous for one of the most catchiest cartoon themes, "Mighty Mouse Theme (Here I Come to Save the Day).”

Ryan Reynolds and Matt Lieberman are the latest to try their hand at reviving the character, but they aren't the first. Several screenwriters from The Meg and Red franchises have previously made attempts to bring this character back to life.

Free Guy was directed by Shawn Levy. The movie which was released back in 2021, grossed $331.5 million worldwide.

For those unversed, the project had a budget of $125 million. Free Guy not only starred the actor from X-Men Origins: Wolverine but also brought forth the talents of Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, and Taika Waititi.

Besides these names, the movie even had some of the biggest actors from the Hollywood film industry such as Channing Tatum, Hugh Jackman, Dwayne Johnson, John Krasinski, and even Chris Evans.

