‘The Thing I’m Most Proud Of...’: Ryan Reynolds Claims THIS To Be His Favorite Scene From Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds opened up about one of his favorite scenes from Marvel’s latest megahit film, Deadpool & Wolverine. Apart from playing the role of Deadpool in the cinematic piece, Reynolds also came on board as a screenwriter, alongside Rhett Reese, Shawn Levy, and Lizzy Molyneux, among others.

As the Hollywood star went on to be one of the 25 people to be honored at the 13th Annual Behind the Camera Awards hailed by Variety, he recalled his favorite lines from the film. The ceremony hands out trophies to those who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to provide the audience with hardcore entertainment through visual media.

As The Proposal actor stepped up to accept the award, he recalled a scene from the MCU film, claiming it to be his favorite scene from the film. The actor shared, “The thing I’m probably most proud of was the Wolverine speech in the van where he just tears Deadpool a new one.”

He further added, “To me, it’s one of the most beautiful scenes in the movie because you see what a raw, visceral powerhouse of an actor Hugh Jackman is. But you also see the roles reversed. You see a character who is never verbose, who is a Clint Eastwood archetype, suddenly going, ‘Oh yeah, man? Well, I can talk too.'”

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds Celebrates Deadpool & Wolverine Home Release With Deleted Footage; See Here

The award ceremony was hosted on Thursday at the Hollywood Athletic Club, where the team of Deadpool & Wolverine screenwriters won the prize in the category.

Meanwhile, Reynolds was joined on the stage by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, and Shawn Levy. The third installment of the Deadpool movie created wonders at the box office by earning nearly USD 1.34 billion globally.

Advertisement

Moreover, the movie brought in Hugh Jackman, who returned as Wolverine for the first time since his 2017 film, Logan. As per the storyline of the film, Deadpool and Wolverine teamed up to fight against the evil of Casandra Nova.

Aside from Reynolds and Jackman, cameo appearances by Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Wesley Snipes, Channing Tatum, and Jennifer Garner captivated the audience.

Deadpool & Wolverine is available to stream on Disney+.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Engraving THIS Taylor Swift Statement On His Gravestone; DEETS