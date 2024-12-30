Ryan Seacrest Is Open To Accepting Love In The New Year Amid Split From Aubrey Paige; Details Inside

Ryan Seacrest is looking forward to love in the new year. The Dick Clark's Rockin' Eve host appeared on Good Morning America, where he reflected on 20 years of being a part of the show and witnessing some of the sweetest moments amongst the people.

Amidst talking about his career, the TV personality went on to mention that he, too, is ready for any proposals coming his way.

Seacrest went on to reveal that while it is chaotic behind the scenes, the beauty of the show can take the program in any way possible. The TV host explained, "There's always a little bit of chaos," but "You never know, but that's the beauty of the show."

Meanwhile, Rebecca Jarvis talked about the moments of love that take place in the show. She mentioned, "And then you have people proposing in Times Square literally, like, 'Let's get married.'"

The host quipped to say, "Yes, that's something that's happened almost every single year." He further said, "Some of it makes TV, some of it doesn't, but people love that moment to say, 'Will you be with me for the rest of our lives?'"

Adding to the statements of the others, the ABC correspondent, Will Reeve, revealed that he had proposed to his partner, Amanda Dubin, on New Year's Eve but regrets to have missed Ryan in the frame.

However, teasing Reeve with his statements, Seacrest went on to say, "There’s still time for me.” By patting his back, the TV host added, "You’ve got this, Ryan. We won't rush you, though."

Meanwhile, Seacrest announced parting ways with Aubrey Paige in April. The duo had dated for three years before calling it quits. A source close to the former couple told People Magazine, "After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways.” They said, "They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors."

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve will air on ABC network at 8 p.m. on December 31.

