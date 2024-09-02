Vanna White, who is a long-time co-host of Wheel of Fortune acknowledged that she was first concerned when Ryan Seacrest took over from Pat Sajak's new host of the game show. White acknowledged that she was scared and thought they wouldn't click.

Speaking with Luke Burbank of CBS News Sunday Morning, White said that while she was first worried but she is now convinced that their chemistry is good. White said, "I've known Ryan for probably 20 years, but we've traveled together for the show for the past few months, so we got to know each other a little better as well, so I think we have good chemistry,"

Vanna acknowledges that after working with Pat Sajak for so long, she wasn't sure what to expect in terms of their chemistry and questioned if they would click as well. However, Vanna told Burbank that Ryan is doing a terrific job in the role, which is a major comfort to her, despite her initial worries.

Seacrest, who first gained fame as a presenter on American Idol, will formally start his role on September 9. Even though, filming for the popular, long-running CBS competition series began in mid-July, fans will have to wait to witness them together. White will carry on in her role as co-host even after Sajak who left the show after the two had co-hosted Wheel together since 1982.

Pat Sajak took some time to consider his retirement from Wheel of Fortune. Nearly a year ago, in June 2023, Sajak announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he would be leaving the show as host following the 41st season. Fans were shocked by this announcement because Sajak had become the face of the show since he took over as host in 1981.

On June 7, Sajak's final episode of Wheel of Fortune attracted its biggest viewership in almost four years, with over 11 million viewers tuning in to say goodbye to the presenter who had played the part for more than 40 years.

It was previously stated by White, who has at least two more years left on the show, that she always thought she would retire with Sajak. She will, however, remain on through the 2025–2026 TV season following protracted contract discussions that began in September of last year.

