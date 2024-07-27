Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan's Relationship Timeline; From First Meeting to Recent Collaboration

In the entertainment world, some couples attract more attention than others. Currently, singer Sabrina Carpenter and actor Barry Keoghan are drawing significant buzz. Fans are keenly watching their relationship evolve, from their first meeting to their latest public appearances. Here’s a summary of Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan’s relationship timeline.

First meeting

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan’s story began at Paris Fashion Week. On September 28, 2023, they are said to have met at the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2024 runway show. Although they were both there, they weren’t seen together in photos, which made fans wonder about their relationship.

Initial public sightings

The romance between Carpenter and Keoghan first caught people’s attention on December 2, 2023, when they were seen out together in Brentwood, Los Angeles. Carpenter wore a black leather trench coat, a gray top, wide-leg blue jeans, and chunky black boots, while Keoghan dressed casually in a white sweater and black pants. Their relaxed and comfortable appearance together sparked rumors about their relationship.

First public appearance as a couple

Sabrina and Barry officially announced their relationship when they attended W Magazine’s Grammys after-party together on February 4, 2024. Even though Carpenter went to the Grammy Awards alone, she later showed up at the after-party with Keoghan. She wore a sheer white floral top and matching skirt, while Keoghan chose a light blue sweater and dark blue pants. Their joint appearance at this big event made their relationship public.

Early dates and public outings

In early 2024, the couple kept making news with their public outings. On February 10 and 11, Keoghan was seen leaving Carpenter’s house in the Hollywood Hills. The next day, they were spotted together at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, hinting that their relationship was getting more serious.

A week later, on February 12, 2024, Carpenter and Keoghan had a romantic dinner at the popular Los Angeles restaurant Delilah. Afterward, they went to the cocktail lounge, Ysabel. Carpenter looked great in a black sleeveless minidress, while Keoghan dressed casually in a white T-shirt and a red bomber jacket

Artsy date and public support

Their romance seemed to be going strong as they were spotted on January 13, 2024, at an art gallery in Los Angeles, coordinating their outfits in black. The couple appeared to enjoy a sophisticated and cultured date, further fueling speculation about their growing bond.

On March 3, 2024, Keoghan supported Carpenter during her performance in Singapore, where she was opening for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. He was in the audience, wearing a red bomber jacket and a baseball cap, looking proud and impressed as he watched her.

Oscar season and Coachella

As awards season began, Carpenter and Keoghan stood out at Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party on March 10, 2024. Though they didn’t walk the red carpet together, they were seen taking pictures inside the event. Carpenter wore a see-through black dress by Tory Burch, while Keoghan had on a tweed jacket with a collar. Keoghan also wore a friendship bracelet from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour with Carpenter’s name on it, showing their growing friendship.

Just a few days later, on April 12, 2024, Keoghan was seen supporting Carpenter at the Coachella music festival. He was visibly enthusiastic during her performance and was later spotted with Carpenter riding in a golf cart backstage. The next day, April 13, 2024, the couple attended Coachella together with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Carpenter’s oversized black leather jacket and Keoghan’s white Versace tank top highlighted their stylish yet relaxed festival look.

Met Gala debut

A major moment in their relationship happened on May 6, 2024, when Carpenter and Keoghan attended the Met Gala for the first time. Carpenter wowed everyone in a Cinderella-inspired gown, and Keoghan looked great in an espresso-colored velvet suit. Their presence at this important event was a big step in their relationship, showing they were a high-profile couple.

Recent collaboration

The couple’s most recent public appearance was in Carpenter’s music video for her song Please Please Please, which came out on June 6, 2024. In the video, Keoghan plays a criminal, and Carpenter is his girlfriend trying to help him stay out of trouble. The song includes a fun line about Keoghan, with Carpenter singing: I heard that you’re an actor, so act like a stand-up guy. This video shows both their personal bond and their ability to work well together.

