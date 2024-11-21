‘Safest I’ve Ever Felt': Selena Gomez Gushes Over Boyfriend Benny Blanco; Teases Future Plans

Selena Gomez is optimistic about her future with her boyfriend Benny Blanco. The actress who’s on the cover of upcoming The Hollywood Reporter cover, opened up about her relationship during her interview with the outlet. "This is the safest I’ve ever felt in one, and I see a future with this person," she says about Blanco who was also featured in PEOPLE’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive issue.

The Only Murders in the Building actress discussed how she’s been coordinating with the paparazzi to provide privacy to her personal life. "When you put a little bit out there, people are not as hungry to hunt you down," she said. However, she clarified that most of her relationships don’t have a peephole in them.

The Fetish singer and the record producer confirmed their relationship in December 2023. Gomez liked several fan posts featuring Blanco and commented “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” on one of them. From teasing her relationship to flaunting cute pictures of the duo on social media.

The much-in-love couple made their red carpet-debut at the 2024 Golden Globes in January. Although she didn’t bag an award at the event, she shared a picture of the duo kissing on her Instagram Story and captioned it, “I won.”

In a recent interview with People magazine, Blaco revealed that the duo officially started dating in July 2023. "I'm so happy. I met my best friend. I have a best friend that I also get to kiss,” he said. The Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends author gushed that he’s grateful to be able to do everything in the world with his best friend. “every day is the best day of my life. I sound like a loser, but it's amazing!” he added.

Gomez recently starred in the Spanish musical thriller Emilia Pérez which won her the Best Actress award by jury, alongside her co-stars Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldana, and Adriana Paz. The reboot of her hit Disney show Wizards of Waverly Place recently got released on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar to great ratings and viewerships.